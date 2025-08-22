Moedas / AGG
AGG: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
100.30 USD 0.28 (0.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AGG para hoje mudou para -0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 100.16 e o mais alto foi 100.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AGG Notícias
Faixa diária
100.16 100.40
Faixa anual
95.73 101.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 100.58
- Open
- 100.26
- Bid
- 100.30
- Ask
- 100.60
- Low
- 100.16
- High
- 100.40
- Volume
- 5.808 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.51%
- Mudança anual
- -0.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh