Valute / AGG
AGG: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
100.30 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGG ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.21 e ad un massimo di 100.36.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AGG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
100.21 100.36
Intervallo Annuale
95.73 101.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 100.30
- Apertura
- 100.30
- Bid
- 100.30
- Ask
- 100.60
- Minimo
- 100.21
- Massimo
- 100.36
- Volume
- 5.396 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.95%
21 settembre, domenica