AGG: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
100.58 USD 0.16 (0.16%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AGG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 100.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 101.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
100.49 101.02
Rango anual
95.73 101.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 100.74
- Open
- 100.83
- Bid
- 100.58
- Ask
- 100.88
- Low
- 100.49
- High
- 101.02
- Volumen
- 7.140 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.16%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.79%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.79%
- Cambio anual
- -0.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B