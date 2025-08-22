通貨 / AGG
AGG: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
100.30 USD 0.28 (0.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AGGの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり100.16の安値と100.40の高値で取引されました。
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AGG News
1日のレンジ
100.16 100.40
1年のレンジ
95.73 101.44
- 以前の終値
- 100.58
- 始値
- 100.26
- 買値
- 100.30
- 買値
- 100.60
- 安値
- 100.16
- 高値
- 100.40
- 出来高
- 5.808 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.51%
- 1年の変化
- -0.95%
