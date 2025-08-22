Währungen / AGG
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AGG: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
100.21 USD 0.09 (0.09%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AGG hat sich für heute um -0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 100.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 100.36 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGG News
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- MSD: Not As Well-Positioned As Its Peers And Likely To Continue Underperforming
- SAS Weekly Simulation: 44% Probability 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years Is In 0% To 2% Range
- ISD: Upside Potential Appears Limited, May Be Best To Take Gains (NYSE:ISD)
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – August 2025
- FBND And The Role Of Core-Plus Bond ETFs (NYSEARCA:FBND)
- Best Moves For Income Investors As Rate Cuts Loom
- Most Likely Range For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years Drops To 0% To 1% Range
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- PTA: Long Duration Could Weigh On Real Returns (NYSE:PTA)
- With the traditional mix of stocks and bonds now riskier, here are ways to diversify, says BlackRock
- SAS Weekly Treasury Simulation, August 29, 2025: Steady Rate Cuts Ahead
- Bond / Fixed-Income Returns Having A Good Year (So Far) In 2025
- CSQ CEF: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For The Income Investors; But Is It A Buy? (NASDAQ:CSQ)
- Is The Consumer Finally Starting To Crack?
- De-Dollarization Is Accelerating
- HYI: Expensive And Hard To Recommend (NYSE:HYI)
- HYBL: Would Go For More Duration And Lower Credit Exposure (BATS:HYBL)
- Weekly Treasury Simulation, August 22, 2025: 30 Months Of Rate Cuts
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- SCD: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For Income Investors, 9% Plus Yield (NYSE:SCD)
- Bond market rallies after Powell ‘walked a fine line’ with Jackson Hole speech
Tagesspanne
100.21 100.36
Jahresspanne
95.73 101.44
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 100.30
- Eröffnung
- 100.30
- Bid
- 100.21
- Ask
- 100.51
- Tief
- 100.21
- Hoch
- 100.36
- Volumen
- 3.534 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.09%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.42%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.42%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.04%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K