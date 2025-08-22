Devises / AGG
AGG: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
100.30 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AGG a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 100.21 et à un maximum de 100.36.
Suivez la dynamique iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
100.21 100.36
Range Annuel
95.73 101.44
- Clôture Précédente
- 100.30
- Ouverture
- 100.30
- Bid
- 100.30
- Ask
- 100.60
- Plus Bas
- 100.21
- Plus Haut
- 100.36
- Volume
- 5.396 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1.51%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.95%
20 septembre, samedi