Moedas / ABCB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ABCB: Ameris Bancorp
74.57 USD 0.41 (0.55%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ABCB para hoje mudou para 0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.47 e o mais alto foi 74.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ameris Bancorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABCB Notícias
- Ações da Ameris Bancorp atingem máxima histórica de US$ 75,62
- Ameris Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 75.62 USD
- Ameris Bancorp declara dividendo trimestral de US$ 0,20 por ação
- Ameris Bancorp declares $0.20 per share quarterly dividend
- Ameris Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 75.34 USD
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Is Up 2.96% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Ameris Bancorp Stock We Don't?
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Is Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Ameris Bancorp 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ABCB)
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ameris Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps to $1.60 as profitability metrics improve
- Ameris Bancorp Posts 36% EPS Jump in Q2
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ameris earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Ameris Bancorp: A Respectful Downgrade After A Great Run (NYSE:ABCB)
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Dime Community (DCOM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadence (CADE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Southern First (SFST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Strength Seen in Veritex Holdings (VBTX): Can Its 19.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Faixa diária
74.47 74.58
Faixa anual
48.27 75.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 74.16
- Open
- 74.47
- Bid
- 74.57
- Ask
- 74.87
- Low
- 74.47
- High
- 74.58
- Volume
- 7
- Mudança diária
- 0.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.59%
- Mudança anual
- 21.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh