ABCB: Ameris Bancorp
73.43 USD 0.63 (0.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABCB exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.90 and at a high of 74.49.
Follow Ameris Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ABCB News
- Ameris Bancorp declares $0.20 per share quarterly dividend
- Ameris Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 75.34 USD
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Is Up 2.96% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Ameris Bancorp Stock We Don't?
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Is Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Ameris Bancorp 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ABCB)
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ameris Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps to $1.60 as profitability metrics improve
- Ameris Bancorp Posts 36% EPS Jump in Q2
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ameris earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Ameris Bancorp: A Respectful Downgrade After A Great Run (NYSE:ABCB)
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Dime Community (DCOM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadence (CADE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Southern First (SFST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Strength Seen in Veritex Holdings (VBTX): Can Its 19.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Victory RS Partners Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:RSPFX)
- Southeast bank stocks positioned for growth amid rate uncertainty
Daily Range
72.90 74.49
Year Range
48.27 75.46
- Previous Close
- 74.06
- Open
- 74.47
- Bid
- 73.43
- Ask
- 73.73
- Low
- 72.90
- High
- 74.49
- Volume
- 423
- Daily Change
- -0.85%
- Month Change
- 1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.57%
- Year Change
- 19.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%