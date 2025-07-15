通貨 / ABCB
ABCB: Ameris Bancorp
76.46 USD 2.30 (3.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ABCBの今日の為替レートは、3.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.47の安値と76.56の高値で取引されました。
Ameris Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ABCB News
- アメリス・バンコープの株価、75.62米ドルで史上最高値を記録
- Ameris Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 75.62 USD
- アメリス・バンコープ、四半期配当を1株当たり0.20ドルと発表
- Ameris Bancorp declares $0.20 per share quarterly dividend
- Ameris Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 75.34 USD
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Is Up 2.96% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Ameris Bancorp Stock We Don't?
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Is Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Ameris Bancorp 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ABCB)
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ameris Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps to $1.60 as profitability metrics improve
- Ameris Bancorp Posts 36% EPS Jump in Q2
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ameris earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Ameris Bancorp: A Respectful Downgrade After A Great Run (NYSE:ABCB)
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Dime Community (DCOM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadence (CADE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Southern First (SFST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Strength Seen in Veritex Holdings (VBTX): Can Its 19.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
1日のレンジ
74.47 76.56
1年のレンジ
48.27 76.56
- 以前の終値
- 74.16
- 始値
- 74.47
- 買値
- 76.46
- 買値
- 76.76
- 安値
- 74.47
- 高値
- 76.56
- 出来高
- 822
- 1日の変化
- 3.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.92%
- 1年の変化
- 24.12%
