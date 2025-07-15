クォートセクション
通貨 / ABCB
ABCB: Ameris Bancorp

76.46 USD 2.30 (3.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ABCBの今日の為替レートは、3.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.47の安値と76.56の高値で取引されました。

Ameris Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
74.47 76.56
1年のレンジ
48.27 76.56
以前の終値
74.16
始値
74.47
買値
76.46
買値
76.76
安値
74.47
高値
76.56
出来高
822
1日の変化
3.10%
1ヶ月の変化
5.43%
6ヶ月の変化
34.92%
1年の変化
24.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K