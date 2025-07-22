Devises / ABCB
ABCB: Ameris Bancorp
75.92 USD 0.54 (0.71%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ABCB a changé de -0.71% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 75.14 et à un maximum de 76.46.
Suivez la dynamique Ameris Bancorp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
75.14 76.46
Range Annuel
48.27 76.56
- Clôture Précédente
- 76.46
- Ouverture
- 76.46
- Bid
- 75.92
- Ask
- 76.22
- Plus Bas
- 75.14
- Plus Haut
- 76.46
- Volume
- 1.044 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.71%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.69%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 33.97%
- Changement Annuel
- 23.25%
20 septembre, samedi