ABCB: Ameris Bancorp
75.92 USD 0.54 (0.71%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ABCB 환율이 오늘 -0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.14이고 고가는 76.46이었습니다.
Ameris Bancorp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ABCB News
일일 변동 비율
75.14 76.46
년간 변동
48.27 76.56
- 이전 종가
- 76.46
- 시가
- 76.46
- Bid
- 75.92
- Ask
- 76.22
- 저가
- 75.14
- 고가
- 76.46
- 볼륨
- 1.044 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.71%
- 월 변동
- 4.69%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.97%
- 년간 변동율
- 23.25%
