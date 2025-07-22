QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ABCB
Tornare a Azioni

ABCB: Ameris Bancorp

75.92 USD 0.54 (0.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ABCB ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.14 e ad un massimo di 76.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Ameris Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABCB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
75.14 76.46
Intervallo Annuale
48.27 76.56
Chiusura Precedente
76.46
Apertura
76.46
Bid
75.92
Ask
76.22
Minimo
75.14
Massimo
76.46
Volume
1.044 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
4.69%
Variazione Semestrale
33.97%
Variazione Annuale
23.25%
20 settembre, sabato