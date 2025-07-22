Valute / ABCB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ABCB: Ameris Bancorp
75.92 USD 0.54 (0.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABCB ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.14 e ad un massimo di 76.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Ameris Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABCB News
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) This Year?
- Il titolo di Ameris Bancorp raggiunge il massimo storico a 75,62 USD
- Ameris Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 75.62 USD
- Ameris Bancorp dichiara dividendo trimestrale di $0,20 per azione
- Ameris Bancorp declares $0.20 per share quarterly dividend
- Ameris Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 75.34 USD
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Is Up 2.96% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Ameris Bancorp Stock We Don't?
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Is Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Ameris Bancorp 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ABCB)
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ameris Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps to $1.60 as profitability metrics improve
- Ameris Bancorp Posts 36% EPS Jump in Q2
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ameris earnings beat by $0.26, revenue topped estimates
- Ameris Bancorp: A Respectful Downgrade After A Great Run (NYSE:ABCB)
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Dime Community (DCOM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadence (CADE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Southern First (SFST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.14 76.46
Intervallo Annuale
48.27 76.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.46
- Apertura
- 76.46
- Bid
- 75.92
- Ask
- 76.22
- Minimo
- 75.14
- Massimo
- 76.46
- Volume
- 1.044 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.25%
20 settembre, sabato