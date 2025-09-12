Moedas / NZDSEK
NZDSEK: New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona
5.49041 SEK 0.01076 (0.20%)
Setor: Moeda Base: New Zealand Dollar Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona
A taxa do NZDSEK para hoje mudou para -0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.48608 e o mais alto foi 5.49210.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NZDSEK Notícias
Faixa diária
5.48608 5.49210
Faixa anual
5.46348 6.51003
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.5011 7
- Open
- 5.4881 7
- Bid
- 5.4904 1
- Ask
- 5.4907 1
- Low
- 5.4860 8
- High
- 5.4921 0
- Volume
- 334
- Mudança diária
- -0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.66%
- Mudança anual
- -14.88%
