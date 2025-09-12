CotaçõesSeções
NZDSEK: New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona

5.49041 SEK 0.01076 (0.20%)
Setor: Moeda Base: New Zealand Dollar Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona

A taxa do NZDSEK para hoje mudou para -0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.48608 e o mais alto foi 5.49210.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
5.48608 5.49210
Faixa anual
5.46348 6.51003
Fechamento anterior
5.5011 7
Open
5.4881 7
Bid
5.4904 1
Ask
5.4907 1
Low
5.4860 8
High
5.4921 0
Volume
334
Mudança diária
-0.20%
Mudança mensal
-1.11%
Mudança de 6 meses
-3.66%
Mudança anual
-14.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
22:45
NZD
Balança Comercial 12 Meses
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-3.492 bilh
Prév.
$​-3.941 bilh