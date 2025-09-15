통화 / NZDSEK
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NZDSEK: New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona
5.51224 SEK 0.01107 (0.20%)
부문: 통화 베이스: New Zealand Dollar 수익 통화: Swedish Krona
NZDSEK 환율이 오늘 0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.48608이고 고가는 5.53667이었습니다.
New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NZDSEK News
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: USD bulls keep Kiwi pair below 200-day EMA
- New Zealand Dollar softens to near 0.5860 as Trade Deficit widens sharply
- NZD slumps as Q2 GDP contracts more than expected – BBH
- NZD/USD: Outlook for NZD is no longer positive – UOB Group
- New Zealand: GDP contraction in 2Q25 reinforces further RBNZ rate cut expectations – UOB Group
- RBNZ: Pencilling deeper cuts – Standard Chartered
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Under pressure near 0.5900 after weak NZ GDP
- New Zealand Dollar slumps as New Zealand's economy shrinks more than expected in Q2
- When is the New Zealand GDP, and how could it impact NZD/USD?
- NZD/USD might test 0.6010 in the near future – UOB Group
- NZD/USD Signal 17/09: Reaches for Major Resistance (Chart)
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Tests confluence around 0.6000 barrier
- NZD/USD eases from one-month high as USD firms ahead of Fed decision
- NZD/USD breaks higher, inches toward 0.60
- NZD/USD might break above 0.5990 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Maintains its bullish stance despite rejection at 0.5980
- NZD/USD Forecast 16/09: Grinds Higher Toward 0.60 (Chart)
- NZD/USD wobbles near 0.5970, investors await Fed policy, NZ Q2 GDP data
- NZD/USD poised for further gains as US Dollar flows falter
- NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank
- NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls target 0.6000 as USD weakness persists
일일 변동 비율
5.48608 5.53667
년간 변동
5.46348 6.51003
- 이전 종가
- 5.5011 7
- 시가
- 5.4881 7
- Bid
- 5.5122 4
- Ask
- 5.5125 4
- 저가
- 5.4860 8
- 고가
- 5.5366 7
- 볼륨
- 50.331 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.20%
- 월 변동
- -0.72%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.28%
- 년간 변동율
- -14.54%
20 9월, 토요일