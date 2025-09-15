시세섹션
NZDSEK: New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona

5.51224 SEK 0.01107 (0.20%)
부문: 통화 베이스: New Zealand Dollar 수익 통화: Swedish Krona

NZDSEK 환율이 오늘 0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.48608이고 고가는 5.53667이었습니다.

New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
5.48608 5.53667
년간 변동
5.46348 6.51003
이전 종가
5.5011 7
시가
5.4881 7
Bid
5.5122 4
Ask
5.5125 4
저가
5.4860 8
고가
5.5366 7
볼륨
50.331 K
일일 변동
0.20%
월 변동
-0.72%
6개월 변동
-3.28%
년간 변동율
-14.54%
20 9월, 토요일