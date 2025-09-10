QuotesSections
Currencies / NZDSEK
Back to Currencies

NZDSEK: New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona

5.52235 SEK 0.00282 (0.05%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: Swedish Krona

NZDSEK exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.50276 and at a high of 5.52674.

Follow New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NZDSEK News

Daily Range
5.50276 5.52674
Year Range
5.48463 6.51003
Previous Close
5.5251 7
Open
5.5146 7
Bid
5.5223 5
Ask
5.5226 5
Low
5.5027 6
High
5.5267 4
Volume
2.118 K
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
-0.53%
6 Months Change
-3.10%
Year Change
-14.38%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.8%
22:45
NZD
GDP Annual Change
Act
Fcst
-0.8%
Prev
-1.1%