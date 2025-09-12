Divisas / NZDSEK
NZDSEK: New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona
5.47623 SEK 0.06294 (1.14%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: New Zealand Dollar Divisa de beneficio: Swedish Krona
El tipo de cambio de NZDSEK de hoy ha cambiado un -1.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.46348, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.54223.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas New Zealand Dollar vs Swedish Krona. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
5.46348 5.54223
Rango anual
5.46348 6.51003
Cierres anteriores
- 5.5391 7
Open
- 5.5354 6
Bid
- 5.4762 3
Ask
- 5.4765 3
Low
- 5.4634 8
High
- 5.5422 3
Volumen
- 25.284 K
Cambio diario
- -1.14%
Cambio mensual
- -1.36%
Cambio a 6 meses
- -3.91%
Cambio anual
- -15.10%