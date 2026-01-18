EzM0neyPR0
- Experts
- Jaycee Lauron
- Versão: 3.3
- Ativações: 5
Overview
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex instruments. It uses Buy Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Stop orders to capture opportunities in both trending and corrective markets.
Key Features
-
Automated buy-side strategy
-
No indicators required (price-action based)
-
Simple setup, beginner-friendly
-
Compatible with 4- and 5-digit brokers
Strategy Logic
-
Buy Stop orders: capture upward breakouts
-
Buy Limit orders: enter retracements at better prices
-
Sell Stop orders: protect against reversals
Advantages
-
Fully automated, no manual intervention
-
Works for scalping, intraday, or swing
-
Lightweight, optimized for fast execution
Recommended Setup
-
Standard Account: minimum capital $10,000 , lot size 0.01
-
Cents Account: minimum capital $100, lot size 0.01