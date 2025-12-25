EA Scalper sell limit

Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range

The EA operates only within the predefined price range.

When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy.





This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions.

You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders.

Example:

Max Orders: 8

Active trades: 2

Pending Sell Limit orders: 6

In this situation, no additional orders will be placed.

Only when an order is closed, filled, or cancelled will the EA automatically place a new order, continuing to capture profits from ranging market conditions.

Note: Sell Limit orders are placed only above the current market price.





Product Settings Overview





Basic Settings

Trade Symbol : XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD and more...





Range Settings

Zone Low ：Lower Boundary

Zone High : Upper Boundary

Explanation:

For example, if you set the BTCUSD trading range as:

Zone Low: 92 000

Zone High: 94500

The EA will only place pending orders and trade within this range.

If price moves outside the range, the EA will stop trading.

Once price returns to the range, the EA will resume operation automatically.







Order Settings

PriceStep : Pending Order Spacing

Lots : Lot Size per Order

MaxOrders : Maximum Number of Orders

TP_Step : Take Profit per Order (points — varies by instrument)





Upper Zone Maximum Position Limit (Prevent High-Price Over-Stacking)

MaxOrdersUpperZone: Maximum number of positions allowed in the upper half of the range





Description:

This parameter limits the maximum number of orders that can be held when the price is located in the upper half of the trading range, preventing excessive position stacking at higher price levels and reducing pressure on long (buy) strategies.

In ranging / sideways market conditions, properly controlling the number of high-level positions helps concentrate the main exposure in the lower half of the range, thereby improving the overall safety and fault tolerance of the position structure.





Recommendation rules:

MaxOrdersUpperZone ≈ 1/3 of MaxOrders



For example:

MaxOrders: 15



Recommended MaxOrdersUpperZone setting: 3 ~ 5









HardStopPrice : System Circuit Breaker Stop-Loss

Explanation:

Once the circuit breaker stop-loss is triggered, all trading will stop.

Even if price returns to the defined range, the EA will not resume trading automatically.

To restart the EA, manual reactivation is required.







Author's Statement

We cannot stay in front of our computers or mobile phones 24 hours a day to continuously place orders during volatile markets. Therefore, we use Expert Advisors (EAs) to automate trading, allowing the system to continuously capture trading opportunities and generate profits during volatile/sideways markets.

This EA was designed by the author based on his own trading experience and market structure analysis, and is mainly used for automated trading in oscillating/sideways market conditions.

This product is intended as a trading aid only and does not guarantee any form of profit. Forex, precious metals, and cryptocurrency trading all involve risk. Users should fully understand the EA's operating logic and related risks before deciding whether to use it and bear all trading results themselves.

The author assumes no liability for any direct or indirect losses arising from the use of this EA.