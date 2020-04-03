ICT Gold Sweeper BOT
- Experts
- Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
- Versão: 1.1
- Ativações: 5
💎 LAUNCH SPECIAL OFFER
Current Price: **$99** (Discounted from ~~$149~~) ⚠️ Price increases to $149 after the first 50 copies. ⏳ Grab the EA now before the price hike!
🚨 BUYER BONUS: Don't miss the Exclusive Gift waiting for you at the end of this description. Read on to claim your extra "Pro Version"!
🚀 From Manual Precision to Automated Profits
The ICT Gold Sweeper EA is the fully automated evolution of our popular indicator system. We engineered a robust robot that not only finds the setups but executes and manages them with algorithmic precision.
🧠 The Core Logic: Based on the "Suspension Block" concept (3-candle institutional pattern).
-
Golden Overlap Filter: It strictly executes trades ONLY when a Setup Timeframe (e.g., M15) aligns perfectly with a Higher Timeframe (e.g., H1).
-
Result: Filters out noise and significantly increases the win rate.
🌟 Why Choose the EA Version?
✅ 24/7 Market Scanning: catches the moves you miss while sleeping. ✅ Execution Speed: Instant calculation of Lot size, SL, and TP.
🤖 Smart Trade Management (NEW):
-
Dual-Step Entry: Places orders at both the Edge (Aggressive) and the 50% Mean Threshold (Conservative).
-
Smart OCO Logic: If the first entry hits profit, the EA automatically cancels the second pending order.
-
Recovery & Averaging: Intelligent averaging logic to adjust Take Profit for a safe exit if the price moves against the first entry.
📊 Key Features
-
Golden Confluence: Auto-filter based on HTF overlap.
-
Auto-Lot Management: Risk-based volume calculation.
-
Prop Firm Ready: Built-in safety limits for Prop challenges.
-
Gap Filter: Ignores low-quality blocks.
-
Smart Alerts: Push notifications directly to your mobile.
⚙️ Settings Overview
-
Entry Mode: Single Step (Midline) or Dual Step (Edge + Midline).
-
Overlap Timeframe: The "Golden" confirmation timeframe (Default: H1).
-
Lot Strategy: Equal or Variable lots.
-
TP Mode: Fixed Pips or Risk:Reward ratio.
💡 Recommendations:
-
Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). (Also works on EURUSD, GBPUSD).
-
Timeframe: M5 or M15 (with H1 Overlap).
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 uptime.
👇 Which Version do you need?
-
🤖 I want full automation: You are in the right place! Download this EA.
-
👀 I want to trade manually: [Click here for the Indicator]
-
🆓 I want to test first: [Click here for the Basic Version]
🎁 EXCLUSIVE BONUS FOR BUYERS: "The Beast Mode" 🎁
The version you download here is the "Safe Edition" (Golden Overlaps Only). However, if you are an experienced trader and want More Trades (Scalping Mode), I have a gift for you!
🛡️ The "Unleashed" Version includes: ✅ Ability to trade ALL Suspension Blocks. ✅ Significantly Higher Trading Frequency. ✅ Perfect for catching rapid market moves.
👇 HOW TO GET IT?
-
Purchase/Rent this EA.
-
Send me a private message with a screenshot of your purchase.
-
I will send you the "Unleashed Version" file for FREE.
(Note: Recommended for experienced users only!)