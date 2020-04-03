ICT Gold Sweeper BOT

💎 LAUNCH SPECIAL OFFER

Current Price: **$99** (Discounted from ~~$149~~) ⚠️ Price increases to $149 after the first 50 copies. ⏳ Grab the EA now before the price hike!

🚨 BUYER BONUS: Don't miss the Exclusive Gift waiting for you at the end of this description. Read on to claim your extra "Pro Version"!

🚀 From Manual Precision to Automated Profits

The ICT Gold Sweeper EA is the fully automated evolution of our popular indicator system. We engineered a robust robot that not only finds the setups but executes and manages them with algorithmic precision.

🧠 The Core Logic: Based on the "Suspension Block" concept (3-candle institutional pattern).

  • Golden Overlap Filter: It strictly executes trades ONLY when a Setup Timeframe (e.g., M15) aligns perfectly with a Higher Timeframe (e.g., H1).

  • Result: Filters out noise and significantly increases the win rate.

🌟 Why Choose the EA Version?

24/7 Market Scanning: catches the moves you miss while sleeping. ✅ Execution Speed: Instant calculation of Lot size, SL, and TP.

🤖 Smart Trade Management (NEW):

  • Dual-Step Entry: Places orders at both the Edge (Aggressive) and the 50% Mean Threshold (Conservative).

  • Smart OCO Logic: If the first entry hits profit, the EA automatically cancels the second pending order.

  • Recovery & Averaging: Intelligent averaging logic to adjust Take Profit for a safe exit if the price moves against the first entry.

📊 Key Features

  • Golden Confluence: Auto-filter based on HTF overlap.

  • Auto-Lot Management: Risk-based volume calculation.

  • Prop Firm Ready: Built-in safety limits for Prop challenges.

  • Gap Filter: Ignores low-quality blocks.

  • Smart Alerts: Push notifications directly to your mobile.

⚙️ Settings Overview

  1. Entry Mode: Single Step (Midline) or Dual Step (Edge + Midline).

  2. Overlap Timeframe: The "Golden" confirmation timeframe (Default: H1).

  3. Lot Strategy: Equal or Variable lots.

  4. TP Mode: Fixed Pips or Risk:Reward ratio.

💡 Recommendations:

  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). (Also works on EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (with H1 Overlap).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 uptime.

👇 Which Version do you need?

  • 🤖 I want full automation: You are in the right place! Download this EA.

  • 👀 I want to trade manually: [Click here for the Indicator]

  • 🆓 I want to test first: [Click here for the Basic Version]

🎁 EXCLUSIVE BONUS FOR BUYERS: "The Beast Mode" 🎁

The version you download here is the "Safe Edition" (Golden Overlaps Only). However, if you are an experienced trader and want More Trades (Scalping Mode), I have a gift for you!

🛡️ The "Unleashed" Version includes: ✅ Ability to trade ALL Suspension Blocks. ✅ Significantly Higher Trading Frequency. ✅ Perfect for catching rapid market moves.

👇 HOW TO GET IT?

  1. Purchase/Rent this EA.

  2. Send me a private message with a screenshot of your purchase.

  3. I will send you the "Unleashed Version" file for FREE.

(Note: Recommended for experienced users only!)


