ICT Gold Sweeper BOT

🚀 From Manual Precision to Automated Profits

The ICT Gold Sweeper EA is the fully automated evolution of our popular indicator system. We engineered a robust robot that not only finds the setups but executes and manages them with algorithmic precision.

🧠 The Core Logic: Based on the "Suspension Block" concept (3-candle institutional pattern).

Golden Overlap Filter: It strictly executes trades ONLY when a Setup Timeframe (e.g., M15) aligns perfectly with a Higher Timeframe (e.g., H1).

Result: Filters out noise and significantly increases the win rate.

🌟 Why Choose the EA Version?

✅ 24/7 Market Scanning: catches the moves you miss while sleeping. ✅ Execution Speed: Instant calculation of Lot size, SL, and TP.

🤖 Smart Trade Management (NEW):

Dual-Step Entry: Places orders at both the Edge (Aggressive) and the 50% Mean Threshold (Conservative).

Smart OCO Logic: If the first entry hits profit, the EA automatically cancels the second pending order.

Recovery & Averaging: Intelligent averaging logic to adjust Take Profit for a safe exit if the price moves against the first entry.

📊 Key Features

Golden Confluence: Auto-filter based on HTF overlap.

Auto-Lot Management: Risk-based volume calculation.

Prop Firm Ready: Built-in safety limits for Prop challenges.

Gap Filter: Ignores low-quality blocks.

Smart Alerts: Push notifications directly to your mobile.

⚙️ Settings Overview

Entry Mode: Single Step (Midline) or Dual Step (Edge + Midline). Overlap Timeframe: The "Golden" confirmation timeframe (Default: H1). Lot Strategy: Equal or Variable lots. TP Mode: Fixed Pips or Risk:Reward ratio.

💡 Recommendations:

Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) . (Also works on EURUSD, GBPUSD).

Timeframe: M5 or M15 (with H1 Overlap).

VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 uptime.

👇 Which Version do you need?

🤖 I want full automation: You are in the right place! Download this EA.

