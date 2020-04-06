ICT Gold Sweeper BOT

💎 LAUNCH SPECIAL OFFER

Current Price: **$99** (Discounted from ~~$149~~) ⚠️ Price increases to $149 after the first 50 copies. ⏳ Grab the EA now before the price hike!

🚨 BUYER BONUS: Don't miss the Exclusive Gift waiting for you at the end of this description. Read on to claim your extra "Pro Version"!

🚀 From Manual Precision to Automated Profits

The ICT Gold Sweeper EA is the fully automated evolution of our popular indicator system. We engineered a robust robot that not only finds the setups but executes and manages them with algorithmic precision.

🧠 The Core Logic: Based on the "Suspension Block" concept (3-candle institutional pattern).

  • Golden Overlap Filter: It strictly executes trades ONLY when a Setup Timeframe (e.g., M15) aligns perfectly with a Higher Timeframe (e.g., H1).

  • Result: Filters out noise and significantly increases the win rate.

🌟 Why Choose the EA Version?

24/7 Market Scanning: catches the moves you miss while sleeping. ✅ Execution Speed: Instant calculation of Lot size, SL, and TP.

🤖 Smart Trade Management (NEW):

  • Dual-Step Entry: Places orders at both the Edge (Aggressive) and the 50% Mean Threshold (Conservative).

  • Smart OCO Logic: If the first entry hits profit, the EA automatically cancels the second pending order.

  • Recovery & Averaging: Intelligent averaging logic to adjust Take Profit for a safe exit if the price moves against the first entry.

📊 Key Features

  • Golden Confluence: Auto-filter based on HTF overlap.

  • Auto-Lot Management: Risk-based volume calculation.

  • Prop Firm Ready: Built-in safety limits for Prop challenges.

  • Gap Filter: Ignores low-quality blocks.

  • Smart Alerts: Push notifications directly to your mobile.

⚙️ Settings Overview

  1. Entry Mode: Single Step (Midline) or Dual Step (Edge + Midline).

  2. Overlap Timeframe: The "Golden" confirmation timeframe (Default: H1).

  3. Lot Strategy: Equal or Variable lots.

  4. TP Mode: Fixed Pips or Risk:Reward ratio.

💡 Recommendations:

  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). (Also works on EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (with H1 Overlap).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 uptime.

👇 Which Version do you need?

  • 🤖 I want full automation: You are in the right place! Download this EA.

  • 👀 I want to trade manually: [Click here for the Indicator]

  • 🆓 I want to test first: [Click here for the Basic Version]

🎁 EXCLUSIVE BONUS FOR BUYERS: "The Beast Mode" 🎁

The version you download here is the "Safe Edition" (Golden Overlaps Only). However, if you are an experienced trader and want More Trades (Scalping Mode), I have a gift for you!

🛡️ The "Unleashed" Version includes: ✅ Ability to trade ALL Suspension Blocks. ✅ Significantly Higher Trading Frequency. ✅ Perfect for catching rapid market moves.

👇 HOW TO GET IT?

  1. Purchase/Rent this EA.

  2. Send me a private message with a screenshot of your purchase.

  3. I will send you the "Unleashed Version" file for FREE.

(Note: Recommended for experienced users only!)


推荐产品
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – 智能突破，挂单精准 “Nusantara”是一款基于突破箱体策略的专家顾问 (EA)，通过远距离挂单执行增强，并配备风险管理切换系统。专为希望采用自动化、安全策略的严肃交易者而设计，该策略在不断变化的市场特征面前仍能保持灵活性。 主要策略：突破 + 距离缓冲 Nusantara EA 不会在突破期间直接进入，而是： 根据特定时间（例如：亚洲、伦敦或自定义时段）绘制箱体范围。 等待价格突破箱体。 然后打开挂单买入止损和卖出止损，并附加距离（缓冲）——以确保走势真正有效，而不是假突破。 风险管理切换 当市场方向不正确时，EA 不会立即放弃： 可以从 TP/SL 模式切换到切换模式（例如：对冲、恢复步骤或通过调整手数重新进入）。 智能尾随选项可在价格大幅波动时锁定利润。 每日亏损限制系统和每日利润目标。 完整功能： 自定义框时间
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
专家
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
专家
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Flora
Ghaith Khaddour
4.33 (3)
专家
Flora 欢迎来到一个新的交易时代。Flora不仅仅是另一个EA—它是一个复杂的解决方案，旨在为您在不断发展的市场中提供优势。基于先进的框架，专业顾问结合了尖端策略和创新风险管理系统，让您能够自信而精准地进行交易。 Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 89. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will change to 110. Welcome to a new era of trading. Flora is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cut
Metronex
Ghaith Khaddour
5 (1)
专家
Metronex 欢迎来到一个新的交易时代。Metronex不仅仅是另一个专家顾问——它是一个复杂的解决方案，旨在让您在不断发展的市场中获得优势。基于 先进的框架 ，这个专家顾问结合了尖端策略和创新的风险管理系统，使您能够自信而精准地进行交易。 提前 获取价格: 95 。到目前为止，仅有 4 用户购买。 一旦 5 份售出，价格将变更为 130 。 直接联系我以请求 独家演示试用 。 购买后请联系我以获得赠品EA。 "成功的交易在于管理风险，同时让利润跑起来——Metronex正是如此，专注于 安全 和 一致性 。" 策略的核心 Metronex专注于围绕关键支撑和阻力水平进行交易。它识别出价格可能反弹或突破的区域，为您提供高概率的入场机会。通过在这些关键区域战略性地下单，EA最大化您的成功概率。基于MACD的过滤器和跟踪止损提供了强大的风险管理系统来保护您的交易。 方面 详情 符号 XAUUSD 时间框架 M30 风险管理 可调整以匹配您的交易风格和风险偏好。 博客 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751369 频道 https://w
Bollinger Breakout Pro
Micheal
专家
Strategy Type: News-Based Trading with Technical Indicators for EURUSD Pair 15 Minute Timeframe With Darwinex Broker (Default Setting) After every 30 sales, the price for EA will increase by 20%, ensuring your EA's value grows as demand rises Key Features: News Filter Integration: The EA incorporates an advanced news filter that monitors upcoming economic events, utilizing data from a reliable news feed. This ensures your trades are aligned with market movements influenced by high-impact news r
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
Gold Digger AI
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
专家
这是一个长期稳定盈利的黄金交易EA，使用传统技术指标并用AI进行自适应的EA。 新EA促销价：$199 → $249 特性 一次一单 固定止损 自适应 夜间交易 优化滑点 新闻过滤 适用于FTMO,Darwinex Zero 可以和其它EA一起使用 面向对象编程，程序框架经过5年测试 信号 https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2211776 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/maxlake/seller 使用 周期：M15 品种：XAUUSD,XAUEUR,XAUCHF,XAUJPY,Gold 最小入金：$50 账户: ECN Hedge 推荐经纪商：IC Markets, Pepperstone ,Tickmill,Darwinex低点差的平台 建议使用VPS 参数 UseAutoMagic = true;自动生成MagicNumber UseMM = false;false Use LotFix，true use PercentageMM LotFix = 0.01 PercentageMM=10.0; lot =Perce
UltimateGoldEA Pro
Worapong Kanpet
专家
UltimateGoldEA: 为现代交易员打造的完美黄金交易机器人 UltimateGoldEA 是专门为 XAUUSD (黄金) 交易设计的高级 Expert Advisor (EA) 。此强大的EA使用 Trend Following 策略，并结合先进的 Risk Management 技术，确保稳定盈利并最小化潜在的损失。 主要特点: 趋势跟踪策略 : UltimateGoldEA 利用强大的算法准确跟踪市场趋势，并做出聪明的交易决策。 恢复模式 : 如果发生亏损，EA 会根据 Recovery Multiplier 自动增加交易规模，以弥补之前的亏损。 跟随止损 : 通过 Trailing Stop 功能，EA 会根据市场走势自动调整止损点，确保盈利。 可自定义的参数 : 你可以轻松调整关键设置，如 Lot Size , Stop Loss , Take Profit , 和 Recovery Multiplier ，以适应你的交易风格和风险承受能力。 低回撤 : 设计时保持 低回撤 ，确保你的资金得到保护，同时实现长期稳定的回报。 全天候交易 : UltimateGoldE
Gold survivor
Mr Charat Sattayamuk
专家
This algorithm uses smart martingale. Able to survive in any situation. New orders are not determined by distance. But it is determined by the point where the market is expected to reverse. The robot start with ordering according to the trend. Never place orders that are against market trends and do not place orders in situations where market trends tend to reverse. Finally, you can earn more profits by using Trailing Stop.
Quantum Edge NM
Nicolas Julien Frederic Prost
专家
# Quantum Edge NM V3.0 - AI-Powered Multi-Asset Expert Advisor ## PRODUCT DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Market) **Quantum Edge NM V3.0** is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that combines advanced technical analysis with artificial intelligence validation. Unlike traditional EAs, Quantum Edge NM uses Claude AI to validate each trading signal before execution, dramatically improving trade quality and win rate. #### CORE PHILOSOPHY: Quality Over Quantity This EA doesn't spam trades. It patiently waits
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
专家
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Velto
Ghaith Khaddour
专家
Velto 欢迎来到交易的新纪元。Velto不仅仅是另一个EA——它是一种复杂的解决方案，旨在帮助您在不断发展的市场中获得优势。建立在先进的框架上，这个专家顾问结合了前沿策略和创新的风险管理系统，使您能够自信而精确地进行交易。 Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 95. Just 4 users have purchased so far. Once 5 copies are sold, the price will change to 120. Welcome to a new era of trading. Velto is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combine
GoldEdge
Andrii Hurin
专家
GoldEdge – Turn Gold’s Volatility Into Your Edge GoldEdge is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It merges multi-timeframe market structure analysis , precise price action setups , and trend confirmation filters to deliver high-probability trades with built-in risk management . Whether you prefer aggressive scalping or conservative swing trading , GoldEdge adapts to your style while protecting your capital. Key Advantages Engineered
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
专家
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Ronin MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139325 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139326 RONIN EA – 精准单笔交易 RONIN 是一款严谨且功能强大的 EA，专为注重精准、控制和效率的交易者打造。受孤胆武士精神的启发，RONIN 巧妙结合多头力量、空头力量和鳄鱼线指标，执行单笔入场交易。这款 EA 旨在通过清晰的趋势确认和动量信号，让您自信地入场，无需依赖马丁格尔策略、网格策略或均线策略等高风险策略。 主要特点： 单笔交易策略：每个信号仅执行一笔交易——清晰、可控，且回撤最小。 基于指标的逻辑： 牛市力量确认看涨势头 熊市力量确认看跌力度 鳄鱼线监测市场趋势方向并过滤信号 内置风险管理：每笔交易均设置固定止损和止盈。 无需马丁格尔，无需网格，无需对冲 适用于任何时间周期和任何货币对——针对主要外汇交易品种进行了优化。 完全可回测，逻辑可复现。 轻量级，快速执行——适用于 VPS 等低延迟环境。 推荐设置： 货币对：USDJ
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
专家
“两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
Max
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
专家
·          MAX   En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con uno de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con otro indicador no tan utilizado en el mercado, pero al utilizarlo en conjunto con el primer indicador entrega resultados que podrá ver a continuación. Los indicadores de los que hablamos son SMMA y ADX. Por otro lado, el Take Profit, así como el Stop Loss serán fijados en ciertos pips que pueden ser modificados por el usuario si este así lo
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
专家
Ay XAUUSD Expert 黄金专用M15趋势自动交易EA｜稳定型剥头皮&日内交易 黄金自动交易新标杆！ 高精度趋势识别 × 稳健型盈利逻辑 × 持续上升的业绩！ “Ay XAUUSD Expert”专为黄金（XAUUSD）M15周期设计，拥有高性能趋势跟踪算法。 采用独创算法，对剧烈波动与急变行情有极强适应力。 <主要特点> M15专用、黄金特化EA（XAUUSD自动交易） 独有逻辑精准捕捉趋势与回调 面对波动与噪声依然稳定运行 自动化资金管理与风险控制 日积月累型盈利策略 无需参数调整，即装即用 回测表现持续上升、曲线优美 剥头皮、日内和长期均适用 <使用方法> 交易品种：XAUUSD（黄金） 周期：M15（15分钟图） <适合人群> 希望通过黄金自动交易稳定盈利者 重视长期持续盈利能力者 需要自动识别趋势与回调的用户 忙碌但想全自动交易者 偏好低风险、稳健收益风格者 <注意事项> 正式使用前请务必在模拟账户充分测试。 建议选择点差较低的经纪商。
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
专家
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
专家
标准普尔 500 剥头皮交易顾问是一款创新工具，专为希望成功交易标准普尔 500 指数的交易者而设计。该指数是美国股市最广泛使用、最负盛名的指标之一，涵盖了美国最大的 500 家公司。 特点： 自动交易解决方案：     该顾问基于先进的算法和技术分析，可以根据不断变化的市场条件自动调整策略。 多种方法：     该顾问结合了多种策略，包括了解指数趋势、振荡价格分析以及最大化利润和最小化风险的算法。 灵活性和可定制性：     交易者可以自定义 EA 设置以适合他们的交易目标、风险水平和交易策略偏好。 风险管理：     顾问不断监控市场并采取措施管理风险；您可以设置在达到某些损失水平时自动终止交易。 透明度和报告：     交易者可以访问详细的报告和分析来评估顾问的表现并做出明智的投资决策。 机器人策略： 机器人设置已准备好进行交易   标准普尔 500 指数，同时考虑到该指数的价格行为。 该策略包括不使用马丁格尔的平均法。 该顾问拥有 解决一系列亏损交易的智能算法 ，可让您减少存款负担并快速克服亏损。 优点： 通过领先的标准普尔 500 指数进入全球金融市场。 基于先进技术和算法的
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Exclusive Maximus MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Maximus MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Maximus MT5 是一款基于市场分析算法和风险管理策略的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易顾问（EA）。该顾问完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者的干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取详细的安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示目的。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会有相同结果。每个经纪商都有不同的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户中 只能以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币模式的截图仅用于示例。建议至少 每年优化一次 ，因为市场条件会发生变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少 每年重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化后设置的参数。 主要特点 分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于寻找交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的
GOLD Ranger EA
Arati Vivek Kamthe
专家
NO GRID | NO MARTINGALE | 1:1 RISK-REWARD RATIO | NO AI STUNT |  Welcome to GOLD Ranger EA! GOLD Ranger EA is designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD pair in low-volatility, ranging markets, providing a safer, controlled approach to gold trading. Built without complex AI or risky strategies, it’s a straightforward, reliable system, by the people who are trading in forex as a team from more than 9 years. Live Signal: High Risk (2% Per Trade)   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268757 Intro
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.25 (20)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.25 (4)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
作者的更多信息
ICT Suspension Blocks
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
指标
A professional ICT indicator that automatically detects fresh Suspension Blocks. This is the LITE version of the powerful ICT Gold Sweeper system. The ICT Suspension Blocks  is designed to help you identify high-probability reversal zones (Suspension Blocks) based on Smart Money Concepts (ICT). Unlike basic support/resistance indicators, this tool focuses on specific 3-candle patterns where price has "suspended" and is likely to return for liquidity. Features in this FREE Version: Aut
FREE
ICT Gold Sweeper
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
指标
BIG LOYALTY REWARD FOR EXISTING BUYERS! did you buy this indicator? If yes, STOP! DO NOT BUY THE EA VERSION! As a thank you for your early support, I am giving you the fully automated **ICT Gold Sweeper EA** (Worth $149) for FREE! HOW TO CLAIM YOUR GIFT: 1. Do not buy the robot. 2. Send me a **Private Message (DM)** here on MQL5. 3. I will verify your purchase and send you the EA file immediately. We build winners together! ICT Gold Sweeper: The Smartest Way to T
Interactive Fixed Range Volume Indicator
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
指标
Interactive Volume Profile Indicator !! Interactive Volume Profile is a powerful MT5 indicator that brings advanced volume profiling capabilities to your chart, similar to what professional traders use on TradingView. This custom-designed tool allows you to analyze price levels based on traded volume, helping you identify key support and resistance areas, potential breakout points, and optimal entry/exit levels. Key Features: Fully Interactive : Select any chart range with two simple clicks to
DivHunter
Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
专家
Three Point Divergence Stepping EA Are you searching for an expert advisor that capitalizes on one of the most powerful reversal signals in the market, while protecting your capital with an intelligent, adaptive risk management system? The Three Point Divergence Stepping EA is your solution. This is not just another RSI divergence robot. It employs a proprietary three-point confirmation strategy to identify high-probability market turning points, filtering out the noise and false signals that t
筛选:
无评论
回复评论