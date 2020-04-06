AI Trend Scalper

The gold market, or XAU/USD, is known for its dynamic nature and significant price fluctuations, making it both a rewarding and challenging asset for traders. To navigate such volatility successfully, traders need a solution that emphasizes accuracy, risk management, and adaptability. This EA specifically designed to meet these demands by leveraging sophisticated AI algorithms to provide traders with an advanced tool for trading gold and also other currency pairs (e.g. USDJPY) and indices (e.g. US500) with significant price fluctuationsThe EA combines artificial intelligence, dynamic trading algorithms, and tight risk management strategies to ensure precision in trade execution.

Time frame : M5

Requirement : Account initial balance of USD 1000 is recommanded for running this EA.



Important Disclaimer: The results presented are based on historical testing. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, and the use of  AI Trend Scalper , like any algorithmic system, involves the risk of capital loss. The system is designed to enhance execution discipline but does not eliminate market risks.
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
Experts
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
