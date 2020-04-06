AI Trend Scalper

The gold market, or XAU/USD, is known for its dynamic nature and significant price fluctuations, making it both a rewarding and challenging asset for traders. To navigate such volatility successfully, traders need a solution that emphasizes accuracy, risk management, and adaptability. This EA specifically designed to meet these demands by leveraging sophisticated AI algorithms to provide traders with an advanced tool for trading gold and also other currency pairs (e.g. USDJPY) and indices (e.g. US500) with significant price fluctuationsThe EA combines artificial intelligence, dynamic trading algorithms, and tight risk management strategies to ensure precision in trade execution.

Time frame : M5

Requirement : Account initial balance of USD 1000 is recommanded for running this EA.



Important Disclaimer: The results presented are based on historical testing. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, and the use of  AI Trend Scalper , like any algorithmic system, involves the risk of capital loss. The system is designed to enhance execution discipline but does not eliminate market risks.
推荐产品
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
专家
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Hunting Cat Scalper MT5
Pak Hong Poon
5 (1)
专家
Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts.  A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions. Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449)   Live signal: Set C (with trailing stop):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094 Main Features Identifies breakout levels in price pat
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
专家
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
专家
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
专家
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.88 (17)
专家
MultiWay EA 是一个智能高效的自动交易系统，基于强大的均值回归策略。通过在九个相关（甚至一些通常“趋势性”）的货币对上进行广泛的分散化交易 — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP 和 GBPCAD — 它能够在强烈的单边走势后捕捉价格回归均值的机会。 购买后，请发送私人消息以获取完整的安装说明。 实时信号:  点击这里 当前价格 —   仅 $1937（限接下来的 10 位买家）。 MultiWay EA 非常适合那些重视简洁、稳定和清晰逻辑的交易者 — 无需复杂的设置，但具备灵活的资金管理和风险控制选项。 该智能交易系统遵循真正的“安装即忘”理念。它可以多年稳定运行，几乎无需用户干预，非常适合长期策略。 您可以将 MultiWay EA 作为账户的独立解决方案，或作为多元化投资组合中的重要组成部分。 只需将其附加到图表上，其余交给它完成。 MultiWay EA 的主要特点: 在运行过程中，EA 不仅考虑交易货币对的报价，还参考: 全球股市的波动情况 交易货币对基础货币的期货波
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
专家
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Momentum Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
1 (1)
专家
This EA is based on momentum strategy.  It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable. From today your money does not sleep and rise every week. Advantage:    - Always trade with stoploss   - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : US100   Period : 1H   UseDynamicStoplose: true Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We
Time based Range Breakout
Chi Chung Lam
5 (1)
专家
如果有任何問題或設定疑問，請給我留言。我很樂意幫忙！ Time-based Range Breakout EA – Version 2.00 (繁體中文) 1. 概要 (Overview) Time-based Range Breakout EA (v2.00) 是一款日內突破策略，基於「指定起始時間 + 區間長度」定義當日高/低價區域，一旦價格突破該區間便自動掛出 Buy Stop / Sell Stop 訂單。此版本在止盈/止損 (TP/SL)、追蹤止損 (TSL) 與區間過濾 (Range Filter) 等方面增加了多種計算模式及處理邏輯，可因應更廣泛的交易偏好與市場狀況。 主要特點： 多種 TP/SL 計算 ：支援區間倍數 (Range Factor)、距離百分比 (Distance Percent) 及固定點數 (Points)。 TSL / BE 多基準 ：可用點數 (Points) 或進場價百分比 (Percent) 來計算。 SL = 0 + 風險百份比(Risk Percent) ：若非固定手數模式且 SL Value=0，則針對 Buy SL 為市場價 0，Se
Vikopo Fractal MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
专家
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Fractal MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114993 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formid
SureFire Hedging System
Fai Ngai
1 (1)
专家
Title : Surefire Hedging Expert Advisor for MT5 Description : Introducing the Surefire Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) for   MetaTrader   5, a sophisticated algorithm designed to minimize risk and maximize profits in the Forex market. This EA is perfect for traders who seek a reliable, robust, and user-friendly solution to enhance their trading experience. Key Features : Advanced Surefire Hedging Strategy : The EA employs a proven Surefire Hedging strategy, which involves opening multiple trades in
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Space Cake MT5
Murad Nagiev
专家
我们向您呈现一款创新产品——Space Cake，它将改变您在市场上的交易方式。 该产品专为希望提高效率并降低风险的经验丰富的交易员和投资者设计。 凭借其独特的功能和特性，它将成为您交易活动中不可或缺的助手。 无马丁策略、无网格、无高风险交易方法。 MT4版本 - 点击获取 主要优势： 仅在特定低波动时段交易，从而最大限度地降低风险并提高收益。 仅交易货币对，确保交易结果的稳定性和可预测性。 低回撤率，适用于长期投资。 始终使用止损和止盈，以保护资金并最小化损失。 交易策略在夜间执行（GMT+3），因此头寸经常在隔夜转移。 具备风险管理功能，并可选择固定手数，以提供更大的灵活性。 个人账户建议： 选择支持免隔夜利息（Swap Free）的经纪商，点差不超过5。 避免在头寸交割时段点差大幅扩大的经纪商。 若同时在4个图表上运行，可自行计算风险，每个货币对建议最大风险5%。 Prop账户建议： 使用不超过两个图表，优先选择具有反向相关性的货币对。 选择低点差的Prop公司。 由于交易在夜间进行，应规避所有新闻事件。 避免夜间重大新闻（会议和简报），这些事件可能导致市场剧烈波动，在这些日子建
GoldenPulse PRO
Mehmet Kerem Semiz
专家
GoldenPulse PRO – High Winrate is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with precision and consistency. It uses a proprietary momentum/volatility framework that adapts to changing conditions, focusing on high win rate and controlled drawdown —without grid, martingale, or risky averaging. Key Features 100% automated — plug & play Optimized for XAUUSD , compatible with other symbols Smart logic — no martingale, no grid, no averaging Minimal interface — only Lot Size
Ultra Grid Hedge Trader
Samuel Kehinde Sobo
专家
Ultra Grid Hedge Martingale EA - Product Description The Ultra Hedge Martingale EA combines aggressive martingale recovery with intelligent hedge protection. Its structured safety protocol ensures secure operation while maintaining powerful trading capabilities. Key Safety Features: Mandatory Start Sequence : Press "START EA" to begin trading Safe Editing : Input fields unlock only after pressing "CLOSE ALL" Protected Workflow : Prevents accidental changes during live trading Trading Advantages:
The Moving Average EA
Israel Pelumi Abioye
5 (1)
专家
介绍移动平均线EA 注意 - 购买The Moving Average EA后，发送私信给我，即可免费获得我的TradeWatch EA工具！ 移动平均线EA是一款灵活的交易工具，专门设计用于合成指数，同时也能有效地应用于外汇和其他资产类别。与许多依赖固定移动平均设置的EA不同，这款EA允许用户完全自定义其移动平均参数，无需任何编程技能。由于这种灵活性，用户可以在不同时间框架上进行详细的回测，以确定适合每个工具的最佳设置。 EA会智能地根据市场条件决定止损位置，同时允许用户指定风险回报比（RRR）作为获利水平。它还允许用户设置每笔交易的账户余额百分比，使风险管理更加精确。 此外，用户可以使用MT5中的周期分隔符功能控制指定时间段内的交易数量。周期分隔符由所选时间框架决定。在M1到H2的时间框架中，两个周期分隔符之间的柱子代表一天。H3到H12的时间框架代表一周。在D1时间框架中，柱子代表一个月，而在大于D1的任何时间框架中，它们代表一年。此功能允许交易者在特定时间框架内限制交易数量，确保对交易频率的更精确控制。更多说明将会在视频中添加。 移动平均线EA的优点 避免震荡市场 EA限制您
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
专家
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
Choppa bot
Tyler Wayne Henry
专家
This code snippet is a comprehensive Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader platform, utilizing or MQL5 programming languages. The EA, named "CHOPPA BOT," is designed to automate trading strategies based on a combination of technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX). Here's an overview of its functionality: Initialization and Setup : Up
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
专家
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
专家
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
专家
在波動較大的金融市場中，找到最佳的交易機會並最小化風險對每位投資者來說始終是一項重大挑戰。這就是為什麼我們開發了IKAN MFX EA（IKAN MFX Expert Advisor），一款先進的自動化交易系統。 IKAN MFX不僅是一種工具，更是人工智慧與多年交易經驗的完美結合。憑藉每秒分析數百萬個數據點的能力，IKAN MFX能夠識別市場趨勢、預測價格變動並做出精確的交易決策。 想像一下你正在航行於廣闊的金融海洋中。IKAN MFX就是那先進的導航系統，幫助您穿越風暴波濤，避開危險的礁石，安全抵達目的地。 憑藉IKAN MFX，您不僅僅在進行交易；您是在充滿信心和安心地進行交易。讓IKAN MFX成為您征服金融市場旅程中的可靠伴侶。 IKAN MFX設計用於有效交易流行的貨幣對，如EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD、NZDUSD、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDNZD、EURGBP、EURCAD和GBPCAD。IKAN MFX採用的策略是馬丁格爾策略。這是一種相對風險較高的策略。但是，我們已經開發了一套系統，用於識別開倉信號以減少風險。因此，IKAN MFX在各種貨幣對甚
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
专家
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
Golden Scorpion MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.5 (8)
专家
Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
Adaptive trend metrix robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
Adaptive Trend Metrix Adaptive Trend Metrix is an fxtool for assessing the current state of the market that adapts to changes in volatility, helping to determine the direction and strength of the trend by taking into account price dynamics. One aspect of this strategy is its ability to change and use different parameters based on price behavior. For example, it takes into account the current market volatility to adjust sensitivity to price fluctuations and identify entry and exit points. Adaptiv
StatRev Pro EA
Alisa Eichler
专家
StatRev Pro EA : Precision Scalping with Statistical Reversal Analysis Live Signal Rannforex Live Signal Roboforex StatRev Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for precise scalping operations, leveraging statistical reversal patterns in the forex market. This EA employs a unique algorithm optimized for short-term price movements on the EURUSD pair. Key Features: Specialized for EURUSD pair on M1 timeframe Advanced statistical reversal detection algorithm Pure scalping strategy - no mar
Momentum X
Chui Ying Mok
5 (1)
专家
Unveiling Momentum X, a uniquely designed, momentum-based Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $899. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading. Unparalleled Functionality Momentum X works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk-laden methods used in grid and martingale systems, Momentum X is b
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
专家
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
作者的更多信息
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
专家
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
筛选:
无评论
回复评论