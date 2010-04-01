Features of the Aisha Gold trading advisor



Indicators: The advisor uses a combination of classic technical indicators adapted to the specifics of the gold market. These indicators help determine optimal entry and exit points.

Algorithms: Built-in trading algorithms ensure accurate identification of market signals, risk minimization and profit maximization.

Strategy: The strategy is focused on the long-term perspective, ensuring stable income even in volatile market conditions.

Efficiency: High efficiency is achieved through regular market monitoring and automatic adaptation to changing conditions. The full list is available for your convenience The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Thus, the Aisha Gold advisor is a powerful tool for traders interested in gold trading, allowing them to significantly increase the likelihood of successful completion of trades and increase their overall profits.





Adaptive Momentum Core — EA Indicator switches + Price Action

EA Indicator Switches is an adaptive moving average. It adapts to market volatility, accelerating during trending periods and slowing down during sideways movements. This allows for better tracking of market trends and avoidance of false signals.

20 indicators → as filters (can be turned on/off)

The Momentum Confluence Filter is a relative strength index used to measure the rate of change in price momentum. This indicator helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in an asset, protecting traders from entering the market just as momentum is running out.

Price Action Engine — This mechanism is based on the analysis of candlestick patterns (pin bars and engulfing candlesticks). These patterns help pinpoint market entry points based solely on price action.

Risk % instead of lot

This is a form of capital management in which the position size is determined by the risk percentage of the total capital, rather than a fixed lot size. This approach allows for effective risk management regardless of the deposit size.

Capital Shield

Daily Hard-Stop by drawdown

The system automatically stops trading if losses reach a certain level in a day, preventing further losses.

Auto-reset to a new day

Trading starts anew daily, which helps avoid accumulation of losses and provides a new starting point.

Trailing Stop (dynamic)

A dynamically tracking stop-loss adjusts to changes in market volatility. This provides flexibility in profit protection amid changing market conditions.

Trading sessions

The ability to select specific trading sessions (for example, London or New York). This allows you to optimize your strategy for the most active trading hours and exclude less productive periods.

HUD panel

The dashboard includes important metrics such as equity , maximum daily drawdown ( DD ), and the current strategy mode. This makes trading management and decision-making easier.

An additional layer of protection is provided by a built-in news filter, which temporarily suspends trading during the release of important economic data, minimizing the impact of volatility on results.



1 order at a time, no martingale

The strategy is limited to one open order at a time, eliminating the use of martingale or order grid methods, which reduces risks and simplifies position control.

Prop-firm ready-made logic

The logic is designed to meet the requirements of prop companies (FTMO, MyForexFunds, E8, The5ers), ensuring transparency and reliability of trading execution.

Implemented improvements:

Optimization for gold, indices, and cryptocurrency

Scalping Logic : Quick Signal Confirmations

Reduced periods :

Working on the main instruments : XAUUSD, NASDAQ, DAX, BTC, ETH

Fixed trailing stop ideal for gold markets

Independent trading sessions : choosing active trading hours

Filtering days of the week : eliminating noise on Monday and eliminating noise on Friday

Compatibility with popular prop companies

These features make the system effective and versatile for different asset types and trading styles.