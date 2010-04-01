Aisha Gold

Features of the Aisha Gold trading advisor

Indicators: The advisor uses a combination of classic technical indicators adapted to the specifics of the gold market. These indicators help determine optimal entry and exit points.
Algorithms: Built-in trading algorithms ensure accurate identification of market signals, risk minimization and profit maximization.
Strategy: The strategy is focused on the long-term perspective, ensuring stable income even in volatile market conditions.
Efficiency: High efficiency is achieved through regular market monitoring and automatic adaptation to changing conditions.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Thus, the Aisha Gold advisor is a powerful tool for traders interested in gold trading, allowing them to significantly increase the likelihood of successful completion of trades and increase their overall profits.


Adaptive Momentum Core — EA Indicator switches + Price Action

EA Indicator Switches is an adaptive moving average. It adapts to market volatility, accelerating during trending periods and slowing down during sideways movements. This allows for better tracking of market trends and avoidance of false signals.

20 indicators → as filters (can be turned on/off)

The Momentum Confluence Filter is a relative strength index used to measure the rate of change in price momentum. This indicator helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in an asset, protecting traders from entering the market just as momentum is running out.

Price Action Engine — This mechanism is based on the analysis of candlestick patterns (pin bars and engulfing candlesticks). These patterns help pinpoint market entry points based solely on price action.

Risk % instead of lot

This is a form of capital management in which the position size is determined by the risk percentage of the total capital, rather than a fixed lot size. This approach allows for effective risk management regardless of the deposit size.

Capital Shield

Daily Hard-Stop by drawdown

The system automatically stops trading if losses reach a certain level in a day, preventing further losses.

Auto-reset to a new day

Trading starts anew daily, which helps avoid accumulation of losses and provides a new starting point.

Trailing Stop (dynamic)

A dynamically tracking stop-loss adjusts to changes in market volatility. This provides flexibility in profit protection amid changing market conditions.

Trading sessions

The ability to select specific trading sessions (for example, London or New York). This allows you to optimize your strategy for the most active trading hours and exclude less productive periods.

HUD panel

The dashboard includes important metrics such as equity , maximum daily drawdown ( DD ), and the current strategy mode. This makes trading management and decision-making easier.

An additional layer of protection is provided by a built-in news filter, which temporarily suspends trading during the release of important economic data, minimizing the impact of volatility on results.

1 order at a time, no martingale

The strategy is limited to one open order at a time, eliminating the use of martingale or order grid methods, which reduces risks and simplifies position control.

Prop-firm ready-made logic

The logic is designed to meet the requirements of prop companies (FTMO, MyForexFunds, E8, The5ers), ensuring transparency and reliability of trading execution.

Implemented improvements:

  • Optimization for gold, indices, and cryptocurrency
  • Scalping Logic : Quick Signal Confirmations
  • Reduced periods :
  • Working on the main instruments : XAUUSD, NASDAQ, DAX, BTC, ETH
  • Fixed trailing stop ideal for gold markets
  • Independent trading sessions : choosing active trading hours
  • Filtering days of the week : eliminating noise on Monday and eliminating noise on Friday
  • Compatibility with popular prop companies

These features make the system effective and versatile for different asset types and trading styles.

Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.


推荐产品
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
专家
OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 限时优惠： 仅售499美元（原价1200美元 - 即将涨价！） 为什么OtmScalp EA V1是专业交易者的最佳选择？ 稳定的每日盈利 - 专为激进但可控的剥头皮交易设计，捕捉小而频繁的盈利机会 3个专业版本 - 针对欧元货币对、黄金(XAU/USD)和比特币(BTC/USD)优化 全自动AI交易 - 无需人工干预，24/5全天候运行 智能风险管理 - 自动止损、止盈和动态手数调整 OtmScalp EA V1如何为您创造收益 高胜率策略 - AI检测微趋势并在毫秒内执行交易 低回撤 - 先进的风险管理保护您的资金 兼容任何经纪商 - 已在IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等平台测试 简单设置 - 2分钟完成安装，无需编程知识 实际表现(回测和实盘结果) 欧元/美元版本：月均15-25%（5分钟和15分钟图表） 黄金(XAU/USD)版本：月均20-35%（波动率优化） 比特币(
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
专家
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
专家
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
专家
Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by t
Apex Pro First Edition
Benhamza Oussama
专家
Apex Pro 第一版 为小账户打造的安全、稳健、智能增长方案 亮点速览 专为小资金账户设计（仅需 $30 起步） 快速且安全增长——不再爆仓 ️ 步骤清晰，简单易上手——新手友好 针对 XAUUSD（黄金）5分钟图优化 支持试用——提供模拟账户测试版 如果你是一位想要稳定盈利、又不想冒爆仓风险的小账户交易者，这正是为你而生的EA。 我的故事：从亏损到觉醒 你亏过钱。 你曾跟错人。 你信过那些承诺“包你发财”的EA，结果却一无所获。 我懂你。我也经历过这一切。 我是一位曾经的小账户交易者，亏了很多钱才找到自己的出路。 我试过无数EA、各种策略、付费课程、跟单大V、所谓的交易“导师”…… 他们承诺梦想，却给不了结果。 我不会写代码，甚至不懂怎么正确交易。 像很多人一样，我最后被 XAUUSD（黄金）吸引——这是一个充满诱惑但也极度残酷的交易品种。 黄金确实可能带来高收益，但也同样意味着巨大亏损。 最初我甚至没打算碰黄金。 我试过副业、股票、加密货币、外汇…… 每一次，结果都一样：亏钱。 账户撑不过半年就爆，休息两个月，再回来……周而
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
专家
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the grea
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
专家
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
SiriusBreakout EA
Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
专家
SiriusBreakout EA - XAUUSD; mastered. Let Sirius handle the markets. Tried and tested breakout strategy, used successfully on Live Personal, Funded Challenge and Live Funded accounts. Any account size. Buy and sell stops in certain time windows take advantage of breakouts from ranges. Stop Loss moved into profit at a certain percentage to ensure downside risk is managed accordingly. Load up the EA, and go! No set files required;  settings provided are preferred, you can play with the settings
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
专家
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Vava Gold Miner EA
Mustafa Mahmoud Asaad Mahmoud
专家
Very profitable EA with high account management and low risk. 18 profitable strategies. Zero loss 100% profitable. 18-20% profit per day .  You can duplicate your account balance in just 10 days. Very safe for small accounts starting from 200 $ accounts. Money grantee if you lost your balance. You will not lose again with this smart robot because it will save your money from stop out.  You will return all your losses. 24/7 support for any inquiry you will meet.
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
专家
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
专家
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
专家
介绍 Follow GOLD EA ，这款创新的 MQL4 专家顾问正在改变与备受尊敬的 XAUUSD 交易对交易的方式。由一组拥有超过 5 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易员开发。 Follow GOLD EA 利用独特的策略，跟随交易对的趋势，根据选择的风险百分比计算手数。这意味着每次 EA 执行交易时，手数将重新计算以控制风险，保护余额，并通过跟随趋势实现显着的利润。 Follow GOLD EA 由于其明显的趋势跟随方法而脱颖而出，提供了根据客户偏好调整止损和获利水平的能力。 推荐： 货币对：XAUUSD 时间框架：H1 或 H4 最低存款：$1000 账户类型：具有非常低点差的 ECN、Raw 或 Razor。 经纪人：IC Markets 具有最低点差。 重要提示：使用低点差账户对于获得更好的结果至关重要！ 账户类型：标准 规格： 与 XAUUSD 进行交易 每笔交易都受到 20 点止损的保护 退出策略包括 50 点获利 内置的自动手数功能 非常易于安装，无需更改任何设置，默认设置适用于大多数使用 GMT+2 和 DST 服务器时间的经纪人。如果您的经纪人具有不同
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
专家
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
专家
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
专家
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
专家
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Marauder
Andrey Kolmogorov
4.18 (22)
专家
Scalper uses the model of a quantum set of algorithms and can work on any financial instruments. Due to the optimal number of parameters necessary for optimization, you can create unique trading strategies based on quantum models. Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/old_padre New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #504-509. Time settings #33 and 245. Key Advantages The EA does not use Martingale; All orders are opened with a strictly fixed Stop Loss; The minimum starting d
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
专家
AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 - 您的终极AI驱动利润机器！ 通过 AI TRADING SYSTEM 解锁交易的未来，这是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），使用强大的AI驱动策略来最大化所有货币对的利润。虽然它是为通用性而设计的，但它在 主要货币对 如EUR/USD、GBP/USD和USD/JPY上表现 出色 ，帮助您领先市场。 AI TRADING SYSTEM 具有 两种不同的交易模式 ，可适应您的交易风格和利润目标： BACIS模式 - 对于稳健、可靠的收益和最低风险，非常适合寻求平衡方法的交易者。 TURBO模式 - 对于那些希望通过积极的高回报策略来提高利润的人来说，非常适合捕捉市场动量。 主要特点： 可定制设置 : 调整止盈（TP）、止损（SL）、手数和马丁格尔选项，以根据您的风险承受能力和交易偏好定制系统。 所有时间框架兼容 : EA可在所有时间框架上无缝运行，**H1（1小时）**提供最佳结果，以最大化回报。 所有货币对 : 无论您是交易奇异货币对还是主要货币对，AI系统都能适应并蓬勃发展， 主要货币对 产生最高的利润潜力。 通过 AI TRADING
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
专家
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
专家
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
该产品的买家也购买
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
这   开盘区间突破大师 是一个专业的算法交易系统，旨在利用机构交易概念，例如     ICT（内部交易者）、智能货币概念（SMC）以及基于流动性的策略 。该专家顾问可自动检测和执行   开盘区间突破（ORB）     在全球主要外汇交易时段，包括   伦敦、纽约、东京和午夜杀戮地带 ，允许交易者与   做市商的动向、流动性追逐以及时段驱动的波动性 。 专为关注以下交易者打造   基于时间的价格行为、订单流动态和机构交易方法 ，该 EA 通过在价格突破时系统地进入交易来消除情绪决策   初始余额高或低   会议的重点   干净的突破   同时纳入可调整的风险参数，     会话选择和突破确认过滤器   提高贸易准确性。 工作原理 – 智能货币突破自动化 EA 的运作方式是识别   每个主要交易时段的第一个小时（TimeBox）   ，标志着   开盘区间的高点和低点 ，并监控突破这些水平的情况。该策略基于以下原则：     机构交易者通常会在反转或延续势头之前，通过扫荡关键水平来诱导流动性 。通过自动化这一过程，EA 可以捕捉   早期突破走势、假突破和盘中横扫   在整合的同时  
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
GridSync专业版   是一个   精密的网格交易 EA     设计用于     MetaTrader 4     结合   全自动执行   和   手动交易灵活性 。这   智能电网企业自动化   实现了   非鞅、高级网格策略   和   精确的风险管理控制 ，包括   每日盈利目标、亏损限额和追踪止损   保护资本   市场波动 。系统维持   连续的预定间隔挂单网格     （停止或限制）双向   无边界 ，系统地填充   价格差距   在两者期间   范围和趋势条件 。 EA 构建了一个   可定制的网格网络   和   可调整步长（3+点）     和   订单密度（每边 2+ 个订单）   ，允许交易者选择   止损单、限价单或混合方式 。其   先进的风险管理   当价格反转时自动平仓获利     50% 的趋势运动 ，无需   完全回撤 。其他功能包括   时间会话过滤器     避免   高影响力新闻事件   并支持   多对交易     （黄金、BTC、外汇主要货币）     个人神奇数字追踪 。 主要特点 灵活的电网配置：     调整     Firs
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
专家
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
️ 三只小鸟 EA 源于亏损，历经痛苦臻于完美，目标明确地发布。️ 结构，而非投机。 三只小鸟 EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一个历经多年真实失败磨练的引擎，专为一个使命而设计： 在市场变得残酷时，保护、恢复并增值您的资产。 它 完美地结合了 三种强大的策略： 使用 Martingale 的损失网格 ：吸收损失并朝着完全恢复的方向发展。 使用 Martingale 进行网格获胜 ：利用动力，同时复合智能收益。 利用手数倍增进行对冲 ：抓住逆转并强制获利退出。 时间范围： H4 平台： MetaTrader 4（MT4） 最低余额： 10,000 美元 经纪商： 任何经纪商 货币对： 任何货币 对（默认设置： XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、US500 ） 为什么选择 H4？ 因为力量源于沉默。H4 能穿透噪音。它等待。它观察。它只在结构清晰时出击。 名字？ 三种策略。三条市场路径。三只小鸟。 不是随机的。不是被动的。而是在时机到来时冷静、执着、致命。 基于经验。历经
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
专家
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
专家
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
专家
MATrader QuickScalper – 基于 MATrader 核心的精准剥头皮 MATrader QuickScalper 是 Marc Albrecht Trading 开发的专用剥头皮 EA， 作为独立策略与广为人知的 MATrader AI 并行存在。 MATrader AI 更侧重自适应周期逻辑与更大级别的行情波动， 而 MATrader QuickScalp 则专为 快速执行、短持仓周期与干净的剥头皮入场 打造。 它之所以沿用 MATrader 名称，是因为它建立在同样的核心理念之上： 经过验证的逻辑、真实交易条件、拒绝走捷径 。 （我们在将 MATrader 系列发布到 MQL5 之前，进行了多年测试与打磨。 我们最初的 MATrader 上架曾登顶 #1，但后来被移除并重新上传，导致评价与排名被重置。 如果你愿意帮我们回到更高位置，欢迎在认真测试后留下评价。） 优化设置： 交易品种与周期以输入参数为准（剥头皮对环境条件很敏感） 推荐账户： RoboForex 美分账户（支持 0.0001 手） 为什么选择 MATrader QuickScalper？ MA
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
专家
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
专家
BTCUSD GRID EA 是一款旨在使用网格交易策略的自动化程序 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于初学者和经验丰富的交易者都非常有用。 虽然您可以使用其他类型的交易机器人，但网格交易策略的逻辑性质使加密货币网格交易机器人可以轻松地执行自动交易而不会出现问题。 如果您想尝试网格交易机器人，BTCUSD GRID EA 是整体上最好的平台。 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于加密货币行业非常有效，因为即使在货币波动的情况下，它也能够以理想的价格点执行自动交易。 这种自动交易策略的主要目的是在 EA 内以预设的价格变动发出大量买卖订单。 这种特殊的策略很容易实现自动化，因此通常用于加密货币交易。 如果使用得当，网格交易策略可以让人们在资产价格变化时赚钱。 网格 交易策略已被证明是最有效的。 由于加密货币价格的波动。   -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------   ---------- --------------
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
专家
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
专家
现在优惠,前十每月30美元,十人之后恢复1000每月  功能介绍 0. 当屏幕上方编辑框显示   交易量热度=0 请耐心等待   1.当屏幕上方编辑框显示 反转=0 ( 等待=1时候,准备买入, 等待=-1时候,准备卖出 ) 2.当 等待!=0  并且等待=反转 的时候,ea正式开仓,大家可以看时机加仓 3.ea属性中屏蔽a和屏蔽b两个参数是屏蔽一些交易信号,如果赋值1,屏蔽效果不再起作用,最好改为0.5,0.8 4.属性中周期可以赋值(40/100),周期越小交易会越频繁,盈利率越小,相反周期越大,交易次数越少,盈利率越高 5.开仓手数初始=0.2,可以自行修改 6.当基本符合开仓条件,ea属性中 提醒=1 的时候会播放 音频提醒大家准备开仓,提醒=0 关闭音频不会再提醒 7.模式 0:达到条件平仓 1:修改止损 8.ea属性在可以设置 达到预期利润 如5000 相当于0.01手交易黄金盈利50,对应属性中的周期,周期越大,可以设置预期利润放大 9.达到预期利润后可以选择  部分平仓 ,0.5相当于平仓50% ea声明 敬请各位用户高度留意，本EA产品仅致力于在交易的适当时机为用
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
专家
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
专家
GOLD MAX — 引领黄金交易的智能新纪元 欢迎来到黄金交易的全新境界！我们隆重推出   GOLD MAX ，隶属趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，专注于   XAUUSD（黄金/美元）   的精准交易。无论市场如何波动，GOLD MAX 都能以卓越的策略和稳定的表现，助您在黄金市场中把握闪耀的交易良机！ 为什么选择 GOLD MAX？ 智能交易，专注黄金 基于趋势交易系统，每笔交易提前布局，机会可靠、逻辑清晰 不惧怕任何回测或实盘验证，交易逻辑完全透明，杜绝虚假策略 采用先进的波动触发与价格结构入场机制 ️ 结合固定止损与移动止盈，风险可控 支持马丁、网格等多种资金管理模式 灵活适配，即装即用 支持 M5、M15、M30、H1、H2、H4 等多种时间周期 只需加载至 XAUUSD 图表，设定风险偏好，即可开启全自动交易 专注于交易质量，不追求高频交易，稳健累积收益 技术参数 交易配置 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元），兼容 USDJPY 推荐周期 ：H1、H2、H4（黄金），M30、H1（美
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
专家
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
专家
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
作者的更多信息
Golden Impulse V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Features of Gold Impulse Versatility and Adaptability Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctu
Golden Amulet
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Amulet представляет собой торговый советник, разработанный специально для работы с инструментом XAU/USD (золото против американского доллара). Советник отличается своей сложной структурой и использованием современных технологий машинного обучения и обработки больших объемов данных. Вот ключевые особенности и принципы работы данного торгового робота: Основные характеристики: Использование глубоких нейронных сетей : Это позволяет одновременно анализировать исторические ряды цен, экономичес
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
「Aurus Gold」是一個無需人工幹預即可在外匯市場（Forex）上自動分析和交易的程序。 這種創新工具用於做出買賣貨幣對的決策。 Aurus Gold的主要任務是為投資者實現利潤最大化和風險最小化。 它能夠根據預先確定的參數和交易規則全天候工作。 使用貨幣機器人的主要好處包括： 1. 交易自動化：無需持續市場監控即可進行交易的能力。     2.效率：機器人能夠分析大量數據並根據策略做出決策，增加交易成功的機會。 3.客觀性：機器人完全依照程序規則行事，排除情緒或偏見的影響。 4. 投資組合最佳化：機器人能夠同時管理多個帳戶，分散風險，並實現投資組合多元化。 5.反應速度快：Aurus Gold能夠對市場情勢的變化做出即時反應，瞬間做出決策。 值得注意的是，使用貨幣機器人需要一定的金融市場領域知識以及程式設計來配置和優化其操作。 還需要不斷監控機器人的表現，並根據市場的變化調整交易策略。 主要特徵：   + 無網格   + 無鞅   + 無風險的資金管理。 使用動態停止。 完全自動化 - 只需“設置好後就可以忘記它” 建議：      貨幣對：任何   
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
Gold Predictor MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Predictor is a high-frequency expert with a moderate risk level. Its scalping algorithm is designed to find entry and exit points with a high probability of success, ensuring maximum efficiency of each trade. The currency pair most suitable for working with this robot is XAUUSD (gold to the US dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer a dynamic trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Buy Stop is a pending order
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Golden Shield
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Golden Shield is not just a trading robot, it is a comprehensive solution for those who seek a stable income in the Forex market while minimizing risks. This robot, developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, combines advanced market analysis algorithms and strict money management rules, providing reliable and profitable trading in automatic mode. The Foundation of Security: Risk Management The heart of the Golden Shield is its advanced risk management. The robot does not s
筛选:
无评论
回复评论