통화 / IMCR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IMCR: Immunocore Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares
32.60 USD 0.81 (2.42%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IMCR 환율이 오늘 -2.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.47이고 고가는 34.08이었습니다.
Immunocore Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMCR News
- H.C. Wainwright, Immunocore에 ’매수’ 등급 재확인, 목표가 $100 유지
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Immunocore stock, maintains $100 target
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Immunocore at Cantor Global Healthcare: Strategic Focus on 2026 Prospects
- Jefferies assumes coverage on Immunocore stock with Buy rating, $48 target
- Immunocore Holdings plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IMCR)
- Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IOVA Q2 Earnings Miss, Stock Down on EMA Filing Withdrawal for Amtagvi
- Nektar Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Intellia Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline Progress in Focus
- PBYI's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Nerlynx Sales Drive Revenues
- MIRM Stock Up on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Raised 2025 View
- Viatris Stock Rises as Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Beat, Firdapse Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Acadia Q2 Earnings Beat, Nuplazid & Daybue Sales Drive Revenue Growth
- Compared to Estimates, Immunocore (IMCR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- ADMA Beats on Q2 Earnings and Revenues, Asceniv Drives Momentum
- Immunocore Holdings earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Novo Nordisk Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, GLP-1 Drugs Face US Hurdles
- HALO Stock Up on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Raised 2025 View
- BEAM's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Mark
- RXRX Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Down
- Ultragenyx's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- ESPR's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates, Stock Rises
일일 변동 비율
32.47 34.08
년간 변동
23.15 39.32
- 이전 종가
- 33.41
- 시가
- 33.83
- Bid
- 32.60
- Ask
- 32.90
- 저가
- 32.47
- 고가
- 34.08
- 볼륨
- 340
- 일일 변동
- -2.42%
- 월 변동
- 0.90%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.95%
20 9월, 토요일