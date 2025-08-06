Valute / IMCR
IMCR: Immunocore Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares
32.60 USD 0.81 (2.42%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMCR ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.47 e ad un massimo di 34.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Immunocore Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IMCR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.47 34.08
Intervallo Annuale
23.15 39.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.41
- Apertura
- 33.83
- Bid
- 32.60
- Ask
- 32.90
- Minimo
- 32.47
- Massimo
- 34.08
- Volume
- 340
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.95%
20 settembre, sabato