IMCR: Immunocore Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares
33.80 USD 0.62 (1.80%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMCR exchange rate has changed by -1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.64 and at a high of 35.09.
Follow Immunocore Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IMCR News
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Immunocore stock, maintains $100 target
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Immunocore at Cantor Global Healthcare: Strategic Focus on 2026 Prospects
- Jefferies assumes coverage on Immunocore stock with Buy rating, $48 target
- Immunocore Holdings plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:IMCR)
- Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IOVA Q2 Earnings Miss, Stock Down on EMA Filing Withdrawal for Amtagvi
- Nektar Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Intellia Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline Progress in Focus
- PBYI's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Nerlynx Sales Drive Revenues
- MIRM Stock Up on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Raised 2025 View
- Viatris Stock Rises as Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Beat, Firdapse Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Acadia Q2 Earnings Beat, Nuplazid & Daybue Sales Drive Revenue Growth
- Compared to Estimates, Immunocore (IMCR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- ADMA Beats on Q2 Earnings and Revenues, Asceniv Drives Momentum
- Immunocore Holdings earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Novo Nordisk Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, GLP-1 Drugs Face US Hurdles
- HALO Stock Up on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Raised 2025 View
- BEAM's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Mark
- RXRX Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Down
- Ultragenyx's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- ESPR's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates, Stock Rises
- Perrigo Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Stock Down on '25 Sales View Cut
Daily Range
33.64 35.09
Year Range
23.15 39.32
- Previous Close
- 34.42
- Open
- 34.36
- Bid
- 33.80
- Ask
- 34.10
- Low
- 33.64
- High
- 35.09
- Volume
- 545
- Daily Change
- -1.80%
- Month Change
- 4.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.91%
- Year Change
- 7.78%
