시세섹션
통화 / BXMX
주식로 돌아가기

BXMX: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

14.50 USD 0.07 (0.49%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BXMX 환율이 오늘 0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.39이고 고가는 14.50이었습니다.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BXMX News

자주 묻는 질문

What is BXMX stock price today?

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 14.50 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 14.43, and trading volume reached 651. The live price chart of BXMX shows these updates.

Does Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 14.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.76% and USD. View the chart live to track BXMX movements.

How to buy BXMX stock?

You can buy Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 14.50. Orders are usually placed near 14.50 or 14.80, while 651 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow BXMX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BXMX stock?

Investing in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.25 - 14.50 and current price 14.50. Many compare 0.55% and 11.54% before placing orders at 14.50 or 14.80. Explore the BXMX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund in the past year was 14.50. Within 11.25 - 14.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund (BXMX) over the year was 11.25. Comparing it with the current 14.50 and 11.25 - 14.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BXMX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BXMX stock split?

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.43, and 5.76% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
14.39 14.50
년간 변동
11.25 14.50
이전 종가
14.43
시가
14.42
Bid
14.50
Ask
14.80
저가
14.39
고가
14.50
볼륨
651
일일 변동
0.49%
월 변동
0.55%
6개월 변동
11.54%
년간 변동율
5.76%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
-32 K
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
1.792 M
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
-0.271 M
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M