BXMX: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
BXMX 환율이 오늘 0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.39이고 고가는 14.50이었습니다.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BXMX News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BXMX stock price today?
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 14.50 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 14.43, and trading volume reached 651. The live price chart of BXMX shows these updates.
Does Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 14.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.76% and USD. View the chart live to track BXMX movements.
How to buy BXMX stock?
You can buy Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 14.50. Orders are usually placed near 14.50 or 14.80, while 651 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow BXMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BXMX stock?
Investing in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.25 - 14.50 and current price 14.50. Many compare 0.55% and 11.54% before placing orders at 14.50 or 14.80. Explore the BXMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund in the past year was 14.50. Within 11.25 - 14.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund (BXMX) over the year was 11.25. Comparing it with the current 14.50 and 11.25 - 14.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BXMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BXMX stock split?
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.43, and 5.76% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 14.43
- 시가
- 14.42
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- 저가
- 14.39
- 고가
- 14.50
- 볼륨
- 651
- 일일 변동
- 0.49%
- 월 변동
- 0.55%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.54%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.76%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M