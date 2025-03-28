- Overview
BXMX: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
BXMX exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.39 and at a high of 14.50.
Follow Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BXMX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BXMX stock price today?
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 14.50 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 14.43, and trading volume reached 651. The live price chart of BXMX shows these updates.
Does Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 14.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.76% and USD. View the chart live to track BXMX movements.
How to buy BXMX stock?
You can buy Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 14.50. Orders are usually placed near 14.50 or 14.80, while 651 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow BXMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BXMX stock?
Investing in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.25 - 14.50 and current price 14.50. Many compare 0.55% and 11.54% before placing orders at 14.50 or 14.80. Explore the BXMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund in the past year was 14.50. Within 11.25 - 14.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen S&P 500 Buywrite Income Fund (BXMX) over the year was 11.25. Comparing it with the current 14.50 and 11.25 - 14.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BXMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BXMX stock split?
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.43, and 5.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.43
- Open
- 14.42
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- Low
- 14.39
- High
- 14.50
- Volume
- 651
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.54%
- Year Change
- 5.76%
