- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AFSM: First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
AFSM 환율이 오늘 -0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.66이고 고가는 32.91이었습니다.
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AFSM News
- Median Household Income In August 2025
- Small Cap Investing: Act On Active, Pass On Passive
- Credit Bubbles Cost Fortunes In The End
- S&P 500 Holds Above Key Support As Investors Brace For Jobs Report
- Jobs Report In Focus As Fed Signals More Rate Cuts
- Why The Jobs Report In September 2025 Matters More Than Ever
- RSI (Relative Strength Index): Timing The Next Correction
- Corporate Profits In Nonfinancial Industries Plunge By Most Ever, Amid Downward Revisions
- The Market Faces A Surprising End-Of-Year Pain Trade
- Markets Detached From Economic Fundamentals
- It Is Like 1999 All Over Again
- Weekly Indicators: Consumer Spending Backs Off Highs
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Consumer Sentiment Down 5% In September Amid Economic Concerns
- Inflation Still Over Target In August
- Core PCE Inflation Holds Steady At 2.9% In August, As Expected
- Big Tech's Credit Power Is Staggering, $Trillions Ready To Flow Into Data Centers (SPY)
- U.S. Core PCE Inflation Rises As Expected
- Raise Cash: Jerome Powell Sounds The Valuation Alarm On Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Bitcoin’s Weakness Warns Of Liquidity Trouble For Stocks
- The Haves And Have Nots
- U.S. Debt Resolution Will Require A Delicate Mix Of Policy Levers
자주 묻는 질문
What is AFSM stock price today?
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 32.66 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 32.81, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of AFSM shows these updates.
Does First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 32.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.75% and USD. View the chart live to track AFSM movements.
How to buy AFSM stock?
You can buy First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 32.66. Orders are usually placed near 32.66 or 32.96, while 7 and -0.76% show market activity. Follow AFSM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AFSM stock?
Investing in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.41 - 33.52 and current price 32.66. Many compare 2.22% and 16.68% before placing orders at 32.66 or 32.96. Explore the AFSM price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the past year was 33.52. Within 24.41 - 33.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) over the year was 24.41. Comparing it with the current 32.66 and 24.41 - 33.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AFSM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AFSM stock split?
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.81, and 7.75% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 32.81
- 시가
- 32.91
- Bid
- 32.66
- Ask
- 32.96
- 저가
- 32.66
- 고가
- 32.91
- 볼륨
- 7
- 일일 변동
- -0.46%
- 월 변동
- 2.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.68%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.75%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4