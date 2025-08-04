통화 / AEP
AEP: American Electric Power Company Inc
107.06 USD 0.62 (0.58%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AEP 환율이 오늘 0.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 105.76이고 고가는 107.63이었습니다.
American Electric Power Company Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AEP News
- Bloom Energy 목표 주가, UBS, 41달러에서 105달러로 상향 조정
- Bloom Energy stock price target raised to $105 from $41 at UBS
- 미즈호, American Electric Power 목표 주가 하향 조정
- Mizuho lowers American Electric Power stock price target on regulatory concerns
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Nebius: 5 Top AI Stocks Roadmap, Year-End 2025 (NASDAQ:NBIS)
- Tracking Carl Icahn’s 13F Report – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:IEP)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Earnings call transcript: Atlas Engineered Products Q2 2025 misses estimates
- Why Is AEP (AEP) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- American Electric Power: This Utility Is Anything But Boring (NASDAQ:AEP)
- NextEra is Trading Above 50 & 200 Day SMA: Is it Time to Add the Stock?
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- American Electric Power price target raised to $112 from $109 at Ladenburg Thalmann
- Exelon to Invest $38B in Infrastructure Amid Changing Usage Patterns
- Vistra Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Both Up Y/Y
- NRG Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Public Service Enterprise Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Duke Energy Q2 Earnings Higher Than Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- CEG vs. AEP: Which Utility Is Best Positioned for Long-Term Growth? (Revised)
- Why Alphabet Stock Popped on Monday
- Utilities Witness Longest Win Streak Since 2009: ETFs to Play
일일 변동 비율
105.76 107.63
년간 변동
89.91 115.08
- 이전 종가
- 106.44
- 시가
- 106.55
- Bid
- 107.06
- Ask
- 107.36
- 저가
- 105.76
- 고가
- 107.63
- 볼륨
- 7.664 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.58%
- 월 변동
- -3.54%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.59%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.82%
