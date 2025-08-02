Currencies / AEP
AEP: American Electric Power Company Inc
108.27 USD 0.83 (0.76%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AEP exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.93 and at a high of 109.00.
Follow American Electric Power Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
107.93 109.00
Year Range
89.91 115.08
- Previous Close
- 109.10
- Open
- 108.82
- Bid
- 108.27
- Ask
- 108.57
- Low
- 107.93
- High
- 109.00
- Volume
- 1.606 K
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- -2.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.48%
- Year Change
- 6.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%