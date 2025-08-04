货币 / AEP
AEP: American Electric Power Company Inc
106.84 USD 2.26 (2.07%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AEP汇率已更改-2.07%。当日，交易品种以低点106.69和高点109.14进行交易。
关注American Electric Power Company Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AEP新闻
日范围
106.69 109.14
年范围
89.91 115.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 109.10
- 开盘价
- 108.82
- 卖价
- 106.84
- 买价
- 107.14
- 最低价
- 106.69
- 最高价
- 109.14
- 交易量
- 6.225 K
- 日变化
- -2.07%
- 月变化
- -3.74%
- 6个月变化
- -1.79%
- 年变化
- 4.60%
