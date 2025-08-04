Valute / AEP
AEP: American Electric Power Company Inc
107.06 USD 0.62 (0.58%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AEP ha avuto una variazione del 0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.76 e ad un massimo di 107.63.
Segui le dinamiche di American Electric Power Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
105.76 107.63
Intervallo Annuale
89.91 115.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 106.44
- Apertura
- 106.50
- Bid
- 107.06
- Ask
- 107.36
- Minimo
- 105.76
- Massimo
- 107.63
- Volume
- 7.666 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.82%
20 settembre, sabato