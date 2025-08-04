QuotazioniSezioni
AEP: American Electric Power Company Inc

107.06 USD 0.62 (0.58%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AEP ha avuto una variazione del 0.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.76 e ad un massimo di 107.63.

Segui le dinamiche di American Electric Power Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
105.76 107.63
Intervallo Annuale
89.91 115.08
Chiusura Precedente
106.44
Apertura
106.50
Bid
107.06
Ask
107.36
Minimo
105.76
Massimo
107.63
Volume
7.666 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.58%
Variazione Mensile
-3.54%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.59%
Variazione Annuale
4.82%
