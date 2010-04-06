D1 ATR label

ATR Label is a lightweight context indicator that shows how much of the current day’s expected range has already been used.

It calculates the Daily ATR once per day and projects that value onto lower timeframes. Alongside this, it displays two live percentages: the distance from the daily open and the total high–low range consumed so far.

The indicator does not generate signals or direction. Its purpose is to provide immediate range context so traders can see, at a glance, whether price is early in the day’s potential move or already late in the range.

This helps distinguish true expansion from intraday rotation, avoid chasing trades after volatility has already been spent, and frame entries and risk in terms of daily volatility rather than lower-timeframe noise.

ATR Label is non-repainting, broker-time aware, and designed to be informational only — leaving all decisions to the trader.

It works on all timeframes and symbols, displaying the daily ATR


