Sunny Path Indicator

Sunny Path is a precision-engineered trend-following tool designed solely for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It takes the classic concept of the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) and enhances it with a disciplined signal filtering system and a comprehensive visual dashboard.

Designed for traders who value clarity over noise, Sunny Path helps you identify potential trend reversals while filtering out the market chop that often leads to false signals. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this indicator provides the data you need directly on your chart.