Instant Pitchfork for MT4

Instant Pitchfork is built for traders who rely on quick and precise pitchfork trend structures to plan entries, stops, and targets.

Click an anchor on the chart and Instant Pitchfork automatically draws the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork for the current market structure.

Click the anchor again to instantly switch between Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchfork modes to find the best structural fit in seconds.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe.





Instant Pitchfork — Quick Manual

1. Attach the indicator to a clean chart.

2. Valid anchor points are automatically detected and marked.

3. Click an anchor on the chart to draw a pitchfork.

4. Click the anchor again to toggle the pitchfork mode.

5. Use the Bias button to display only upward (Long) or downward (Short) pitchforks.

6. Tip: Pitchforks do not repaint when changing timeframes. If no anchor is available on the current timeframe, check a lower timeframe.







