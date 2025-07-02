AI Ultra XGold Pro
- Experts
- Tran Vinh Vu
- 버전: 28.21
- 업데이트됨: 27 12월 2025
- 활성화: 10
AI Ultra XGold Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) designed to intelligent automation to your gold trading strategy. Powered by an advanced AI prediction model, this EA continuously analyzes market conditions.
Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 Timeframe
By default, the EA allows multiple orders at a time. These trades are not part of a grid or martingale strategy — each order is independent and protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Features
- Fully Automated Trading
- Strict Stop Loss Protection
- Trailing Stop Loss
- Weekend Auto-Close
- Auto update the model every 3-day – (Need correct setup )
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: H1
- Recommended Deposit: $3,000 or 3000 cents for 0.01
- Account Type: Hedging (recommended with low-spread accounts such as Raw or Zero)
Setup
- Go to Tools = > Options => Expert Advisors => checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL: api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces).
- Open H1 timeframe chart for XAUUSD
- Attaches the EA to the chart. Recommended using the default settings
guys be careful, this EA scam. yesterday xauusd all trades loss 4 aug 2025 and if you do backrest it shows account with profit. waste of money its scam all results manipulated.