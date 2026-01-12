- Growth
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
23 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
8.21 PLN
Worst trade:
0.00 PLN
Gross Profit:
88.90 PLN (1 981 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (88.90 PLN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88.90 PLN (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.42
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.10%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
23 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
3.87 PLN
Average Profit:
3.87 PLN
Average Loss:
0.00 PLN
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 PLN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 PLN (0)
Monthly growth:
0.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 PLN
Maximal:
0.00 PLN (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 PLN)
By Equity:
0.70% (70.53 PLN)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPY.pro
|10
|NZDJPY.pro
|8
|AUDCAD.pro
|3
|CADJPY.pro
|2
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPY.pro
|11
|NZDJPY.pro
|8
|AUDCAD.pro
|5
|CADJPY.pro
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPY.pro
|872
|NZDJPY.pro
|700
|AUDCAD.pro
|234
|CADJPY.pro
|175
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
Best trade: +8.21 PLN
Worst trade: -0 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.90 PLN
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 PLN
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDATMS-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Fully automatic multi-pair trading signal managed by my The Moon Ladder EA. This signal is optimized for low drawdown - you can use multipliers if you want to get higher profits with higher risk.
