Pawel Parys

The Moon Ladder

Pawel Parys
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
OANDATMS-MT5
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
23 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
8.21 PLN
Worst trade:
0.00 PLN
Gross Profit:
88.90 PLN (1 981 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (88.90 PLN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88.90 PLN (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.42
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.10%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
23 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
3.87 PLN
Average Profit:
3.87 PLN
Average Loss:
0.00 PLN
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 PLN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 PLN (0)
Monthly growth:
0.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 PLN
Maximal:
0.00 PLN (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 PLN)
By Equity:
0.70% (70.53 PLN)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPY.pro 10
NZDJPY.pro 8
AUDCAD.pro 3
CADJPY.pro 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPY.pro 11
NZDJPY.pro 8
AUDCAD.pro 5
CADJPY.pro 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPY.pro 872
NZDJPY.pro 700
AUDCAD.pro 234
CADJPY.pro 175
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.21 PLN
Worst trade: -0 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.90 PLN
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 PLN

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDATMS-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Fully automatic multi-pair trading signal managed by my The Moon Ladder EA. This signal is optimized for low drawdown - you can use multipliers if you want to get higher profits with higher risk.
No reviews
