Week Month High Low

This indicator will show week and monthhigh low, very useful to understand the market sentiment. To trade within the range/ break out.

Low- can act as support- can used for pull back or break out

High- can act as resistance- can used for pull back or break out

Breakout strategy refers to the day trading technique that provides traders with multiple opportunities to go either long or short. The main idea is to identify the trend in its most juicy state followed by a trending move.



jeannot nelson
jeannot nelson 2025.12.29 09:21 
 

two things for improvement. 1. Want colour changes made to stick - they change every time I change my timeframe. 2. The label for Month sometimes covers the label for WEEKLY. An option for a shift position would be great. OTHERWISE - very useful - I love it - tx so much.

two things for improvement. 1. Want colour changes made to stick - they change every time I change my timeframe. 2. The label for Month sometimes covers the label for WEEKLY. An option for a shift position would be great. OTHERWISE - very useful - I love it - tx so much.

Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi
2410
개발자의 답변 Sivaramakrishnan Thavasi 2025.12.30 17:22
thank you for feedback I updated the code, please check
