지표

Candlesticks BW - MetaTrader 4용 지표

Scriptor | Korean English Русский
조회수:
33422
평가:
(5)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드
Author: CandlesticksBW

The CandlesticksBW indicator. Plots bars by B. Williams.


MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7852

