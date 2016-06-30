거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
Candlesticks BW - MetaTrader 4용 지표
- 33422
Author: CandlesticksBW
The CandlesticksBW indicator. Plots bars by B. Williams.
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7852
