For the higher chart timeframes: H4, D1, W1 using Slow = false (0), and for smaller chart timeframes: H1, M30, M15, M5 set Slow = true (1). Arrows appear.

If Signal = 3 (the best is 8), it calculates the Moving Average as 1x2 + 2x2 + 3x2 (minus) 1x3 - 2x3 - 3x3, less than separate.

while (count> 0 ) { dif= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,(count* 2 ), 0 , 3 , 0 ,i)- iMA ( NULL , 0 ,(count* 3 ), 0 , 3 , 4 ,i)+ iMA ( NULL , 0 ,(count* 2 ), 0 , 3 , 4 ,i)- iMA ( NULL , 0 ,(count* 3 ), 0 , 3 , 1 ,i); if (count>=Signal/ 2 )ExtGreenBuffer[i]+=dif; if (dif!= 0.0 )dif/=(count+ 1 )/ 2 ; if (count+ 1 <=Signal)ExtSilverBuffer[i]+=dif; count--;

If used in experts: it can be used as Buffer 2 [Method 2] (if> 0.0) = Buy, Buffer 3 [Method 3] (if <0.0) = Sell.

Entry: Combination of D1 with H4 with H1 is good and can be a signal, if all of them received the same signal, it must not be on the same bar.

Exit : If H1 or H4 changes - it is a signal to close the position.









After the optimization is complete and results are received, the optimizer can be removed from the chart.

The optimization parameters for the indicator can be used during the optimization of this indicator. Do not set more than a day, otherwise it would freeze for a long time when set to 5-10-15 or more minutes. Read in the file.