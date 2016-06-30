거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
Gann's_Cycle_Levels - MetaTrader 4용 스크립트
The significant Highs and Lows are entered manually in the dialog box one after the other in the lines Point_1 and Point_2. The script settings contain the ability to enable/disable plotting the levels corresponding to the steps of 30, 45 and 90 degrees. I think it is not difficult to figure them out.
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7811
