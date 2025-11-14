당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
히스토그램으로 설계된 정규화된 오실레이터입니다.
출력 신호 J_TPO는 -1...+1 내에 있습니다. 지표 자체는 RSI와 유사합니다. 추세 반전의 신호 경계는 일반적으로 -0.5와 +0.5 수준에 위치합니다.
MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/764
컬러 막대 차트로 디자인된 전형적인 비표준화 오실레이터입니다.
The Clean Market Watch script is a simple utility tool designed to quickly remove all symbols from your MetaTrader 5 Market Watch window with a single click. This is particularly useful when you want to start fresh with a clean workspace or when your Market Watch has become cluttered with too many symbols. Purpose Over time, traders often accumulate numerous symbols in their Market Watch window, making it difficult to focus on the instruments they actively trade. Manually removing symbols one by one can be tedious and time-consuming. This script automates the entire process, clearing all symbols in seconds.
두 개의 직선 표준 편차 채널 + 미래 가격 차트 값 보간이 포함된 곡선 포물선 회귀 채널.Code blocks for "Counters" like Count "X" time and pass
다음은 '카운트'를 기반으로 카운터를 설정하는 코드의 몇 가지 예입니다.