Adaptive VWAP Institutional v1.0.0













Institutional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered for high-frequency trading (HFT) environments and professional asset management. This is not just a retail vwap; it is a precision tool designed to meet institutional data standards.

🚀 Key Technical Features

Multi-Stage Asset Intelligence: Automatically detects Asset Classes (Crypto, Forex, Metals, Stocks, Indices) using a sophisticated 5-step verification process to apply the correct reset policies.

Automatically detects Asset Classes (Crypto, Forex, Metals, Stocks, Indices) using a sophisticated 5-step verification process to apply the correct reset policies. Institutional Timezone Engine: DST-aware calculations using Zeller's Congruence algorithm for lifelong precision in New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney sessions.

DST-aware calculations using algorithm for lifelong precision in New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney sessions. Forex Standard Rollover: Supports the gold-standard 17:00 (5 PM) New York session reset for Forex, Gold, and Energy.

Supports the gold-standard 17:00 (5 PM) New York session reset for Forex, Gold, and Energy. Volatility-Adaptive Filtering: Integrated Median Volume sampling to neutralize "bad ticks" and institutional volume spikes that often distort traditional VWAP lines.

Integrated Median Volume sampling to neutralize "bad ticks" and institutional volume spikes that often distort traditional VWAP lines. Zero-Latency Persistence: High-speed Disk Caching system that preserves session state (PV/Vol/Stats) across terminal restarts or timeframe switches.

High-speed Disk Caching system that preserves session state (PV/Vol/Stats) across terminal restarts or timeframe switches. Modular High-Performance Code: Optimized $O(n)$ execution loop designed for low-latency and stable performance on VPS environments.

📊 Professional Analytics UI

The indicator features a real-time On-Chart Diagnostic Panel providing critical institutional data at a glance:

Real-time Distance from VWAP (Percentage).

Current Session Accumulated Volume.

Precise Session Bar Count.

Active Timezone and Server Offset detection.

⚙️ Optimized Parameters

Session Reset: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Auto-Detected based on asset class.

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Auto-Detected based on asset class. Customization: Fully adjustable Deviation Bands (±σ) with optimized memory allocation.

Fully adjustable Deviation Bands (±σ) with optimized memory allocation. Data Quality: Adjustable spike threshold to filter out market noise.

Adjustable spike threshold to filter out market noise. Performance: Controllable historical depth (Max Recalc Bars) for smooth chart scrolling.

📊 Professional Analytics UI

Includes a real-time On-Chart Diagnostic Panel providing:

Real-time Distance from VWAP (Percentage).

Current Session Accumulated Volume & Bar Count.

Active Timezone and Server Offset detection.

🛡️ Institutional Development & QA

This indicator has undergone a rigorous development cycle and high-level technical audits to ensure reliability:

AI Technical Audit: The codebase has been thoroughly reviewed and stress-tested by Opus 4.5 and Gemeni 3 pro to identify and eliminate edge-case bugs and ensure mathematical precision in all calculation modes.

Engineered for traders who demand institutional accuracy and architectural excellence.