Professional Order Manager - MetaTrader 5용 expert
Fox Wave Clean - Professional Order Manager
Professional EA for efficient trade management with one-click position control. Clean design, powerful functionality.
KEY FEATURES:
🗑️ Delete Pending Orders
- Removes all pending orders instantly
- Confirmation dialog before deletion
- Shows exact count of orders to be deleted
✅ Close Profit Positions
- Closes all positions in profit with one click
- Smart detection of profitable trades
- Secure confirmation before closing
❌ Close Loss Positions
- Closes all losing positions instantly
- Warning dialog for risk management
- Counts positions before execution
📊 Live Dashboard
- Real-time position statistics
- Pending orders count
- Profit/Loss positions tracking
- Total P/L display in account currency
- Clean, professional dark theme design
BENEFITS:
- Save time with one-click management
- Reduce emotional trading decisions
- Professional-grade interface
- Safe operation with confirmations
- No manual position closing needed
- Perfect for scalpers and day traders
TECHNICAL:
- MT5 compatible
- No DLL dependencies
- Lightweight and fast
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- Customizable panel position
PERFECT FOR:
- Active traders managing multiple positions
- Risk management automation
- Quick profit-taking strategies
- Emergency position management
- Professional trading setups
