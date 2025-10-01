당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
CrossFire Alert - Fast alerts. Smarter entries. - MetaTrader 4용 지표
Ajinkya Pradip
1406
-
MetaTrader’s default moving average indicator does not include alerts for crossovers. This means traders often miss good opportunities unless they are glued to the screen.
CrossFire Alert solves this problem. It’s a powerful moving average crossover indicator that instantly notifies you when two MAs cross, so you never miss a signal.
With CrossFire Alert you can:
-
Display two customizable moving averages directly on your chart.
-
Get instant alerts (on-screen, email, or push notifications).
-
Choose between different MA types (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted, etc.).
-
Adjust period, shift, colors, and signal display.
-
See buy/sell arrows whenever a crossover occurs.
Why Use CrossFire Alert?
-
Helps you spot fresh trends and reversals in real time.
-
Works in both trend-following and reversal strategies.
-
Flexible settings allow you to adapt it to any pair or timeframe.
-
Saves time by sending alerts so you don’t need to monitor the charts constantly.
