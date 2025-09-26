당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
Stochastic Eclipse - MT4 EA - MetaTrader 4용 expert
- 게시자:
- Ajinkya Pradip
- 조회수:
- 698
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Stochastic Eclipse EA is an MT4 Expert Advisor that trades using the Stochastic Oscillator. By identifying overbought and oversold conditions, it helps traders catch early reversals, ride strong momentum shifts, and filter false signals.
Key Features & Parameters
1. Stochastic Oscillator Integration
-
Overbought/Oversold Levels – Default thresholds set to 80/20 for strong signal filtering.
-
Customizable Inputs – Adjust %K, %D, and Slowing values to fit your strategy.
-
Dual Thresholds – Enter trades only when Stochastic crosses upper or lower boundaries.
-
Signal Confirmation – Choose immediate or delayed entry to avoid noise.
2. Trade Management
-
Lot Size Control – Default: 0.10 (adjustable for risk preference).
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit – Defaults set to 100 pips each for balance between safety and reward.
3. Performance Insights (Backtest: Jan–Sep 2025, GBPUSD, D1)
-
Initial Deposit: $1000
-
Net Profit: $411.40
-
Profit Factor: 1.45
-
Win Rate: 61.5%
-
Max Consecutive Wins: 9 trades
-
Max Consecutive Losses: 5 trades
-
Relative Drawdown: 49.20%
Trend Vision is a custom MT4 indicator that combines MACD momentum with Bollinger Bands volatility to give clear, reliable trading signals. MACD shows momentum shifts, divergence, and trend strength. Bollinger Bands measure volatility, expansion, and squeezes. By fusing these two, Trend Vision filters out false moves and highlights only the high-probability moments when both momentum and volatility agree.MA Cross Alert MT4 Indicator
MA Cross Alert is a custom MT4 indicator that solves one key problem: MetaTrader’s built-in Moving Average shows the line but has no way to alert you when price crosses it.
Example: Moving Average indicator filling by different colorsMACD Sample
Classical MACD Sample.