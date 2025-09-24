코드베이스섹션
Trend Vision MT4 Indicator - MetaTrader 4용 지표

What Is Trend Vision?

Trend Vision is a custom MT4 indicator that combines MACD momentum with Bollinger Bands volatility to give clear, reliable trading signals.

  • MACD shows momentum shifts, divergence, and trend strength.

  • Bollinger Bands measure volatility, expansion, and squeezes.

By fusing these two, Trend Vision filters out false moves and highlights only the high-probability moments when both momentum and volatility agree.

How It Works (Simple)

  1. MACD checks momentum (fast vs slow MA).

  2. Bollinger Band math measures volatility (moving average + standard deviation).

  3. When both conditions align, Trend Vision:

    • Plots color changes and dots/lines.

    • Sends an alert (if enabled).

    • Shows the shift visually so you can act quickly.

Key Features

  • MACD + Bollinger Fusion → double confirmation for signals.

  • Visual Signals → color change + arrows/dots on chart.

  • Multi-Timeframe Use → works from 1M scalping to weekly swings.

  • Alert System → on-screen, push, email, sound alerts.

  • Filter Options → choose stricter or more frequent signals.

  • Performance Control → limit bars calculated for speed.

Input Parameters

Calculation

  • FastLen (default = 12) – Fast MA period for MACD.

  • SlowLen (default = 26) – Slow MA period for MACD.

  • Length (default = 10) – Period used for both MA and standard deviation in Bollinger math.

  • barsCount (default = 400) – Maximum number of chart bars to process (higher = more history).

  • StDv (default = 2.5) – Standard deviation multiplier (controls band width).

Alerts

  • EnableNativeAlerts (false) – Show MT4 pop-up alerts when a color change occurs.

  • EnableSoundAlerts (false) – Play a sound on color change.

    • SoundFileName ("alert.wav") – Sound file to play.

  • EnableEmailAlerts (false) – Send email alerts (requires MT4 email setup).

  • EnablePushAlerts (false) – Send push alerts to MT4 mobile (requires MT4 notifications setup).

  • StricterAlerts (false) – Alerts only on first change above zero (bullish) or below zero (bearish) for cleaner signals.


